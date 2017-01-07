Dell reveals UltraSharp 32 Ultra HD 8K monitor

Dell has revealed its UltraSharp 32 Ultra HD 8K monitor at CES 2017.

The monitor features 1 billion colours, 33.2 million pixels of resolution (280 ppi), and 100% Adobe RGB and sRGB colour gamut.

Its 8K resolution delivers “four-times more content than Ultra HD 4K resolution and 16-times more content than Full HD”.

The UltraSharp 32 Ultra HD 8K monitor is set to sell for $4,999 when it launches in March 2017.