MyBroadband’s dream gaming PC for 2017

PC gaming hit the ground running this year, with the release of Intel’s 7th-generation Kaby Lake desktop processors and the massive amount of hardware on display at CES 2017.
It’s a good year to be a hardware enthusiast and we’ve put together a dream PC build to help us imagine how all this new hardware will work in one monstrous machine.
It is important to consider future hardware releases, and this build includes a 7th-generation Intel processor to ensure support for Intel’s upcoming Optane storage technology.
We’ve focussed purely on the highest level of performance and style over price, and have only included components available in South Africa.
While it is insanely expensive, the performance and features offered by this build make it a dream gaming rig.
Build
|Component
|Item
|Price
|Motherboard
|Asus ROG Maximus IX Formula Z270
|R7,014
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-7700K
|R5,999
|CPU Cooler
|EKWB XLC Predator 360 AIO
|R3,926
|Graphics
|2x Asus GeForce GTX 1080 ROG Strix OC
|R25,352
|RAM
|4x Corsair Vengeance Dominator 16GB DDR4 3,466MHz
|R10,159
|Storage
|1x Samsung 960 PRO 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD
|R20,135
|Storage
|2x Samsung 850 Pro 2TB SATA 2.5-inch SSD
|R30,508
|Power Supply
|Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200w
|R8,805
|Chassis
|Lian-Li PC-O8WX
|R6,063
|Total Price
|R117,961
Performance and Customisation
This build aims for uncompromising power paired with a stylish finish.
Various cosmetic options come included, including RGB lighting for the chassis, graphics cards, CPU cooler, and motherboard.
The modular power supply allows for custom braided PSU cables and the 64GB RAM kit includes a special heatsink.
Intel Core i7 7700K and ROG Maximus – Using an Intel Core i7-7700K processor and Z270 motherboard grants an increased number of PCIe lanes and allows the rig to support Intel’s Optane memory technology when it releases.
Asus GeForce GTX 1080 SLI – Dual GeForce GTX 1080 cards offer the highest tier of graphics performance and the Asus ROG Strix models feature Aura RGB lighting which syncs with the Maximus IX Formula motherboard.
Massive SSD Storage – When budget isn’t a consideration, SSDs are far superior to hard drives.
The vast amount of SSD storage present in the system consists of two drive segments, the 2TB NVMe M.2 drive which offers lightning-fast read and write speeds, and the dual 2TB SATA SSDs which act as mass storage.
