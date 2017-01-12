MyBroadband’s dream gaming PC for 2017

PC gaming hit the ground running this year, with the release of Intel’s 7th-generation Kaby Lake desktop processors and the massive amount of hardware on display at CES 2017.

It’s a good year to be a hardware enthusiast and we’ve put together a dream PC build to help us imagine how all this new hardware will work in one monstrous machine.

It is important to consider future hardware releases, and this build includes a 7th-generation Intel processor to ensure support for Intel’s upcoming Optane storage technology.

We’ve focussed purely on the highest level of performance and style over price, and have only included components available in South Africa.

While it is insanely expensive, the performance and features offered by this build make it a dream gaming rig.

Build

Component Item Price Motherboard Asus ROG Maximus IX Formula Z270 R7,014 CPU Intel Core i7-7700K R5,999 CPU Cooler EKWB XLC Predator 360 AIO R3,926 Graphics 2x Asus GeForce GTX 1080 ROG Strix OC R25,352 RAM 4x Corsair Vengeance Dominator 16GB DDR4 3,466MHz R10,159 Storage 1x Samsung 960 PRO 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD R20,135 Storage 2x Samsung 850 Pro 2TB SATA 2.5-inch SSD R30,508 Power Supply Cooler Master MasterWatt Maker 1200w R8,805 Chassis Lian-Li PC-O8WX R6,063 Total Price R117,961

Performance and Customisation

This build aims for uncompromising power paired with a stylish finish.

Various cosmetic options come included, including RGB lighting for the chassis, graphics cards, CPU cooler, and motherboard.

The modular power supply allows for custom braided PSU cables and the 64GB RAM kit includes a special heatsink.

Intel Core i7 7700K and ROG Maximus – Using an Intel Core i7-7700K processor and Z270 motherboard grants an increased number of PCIe lanes and allows the rig to support Intel’s Optane memory technology when it releases.

Asus GeForce GTX 1080 SLI – Dual GeForce GTX 1080 cards offer the highest tier of graphics performance and the Asus ROG Strix models feature Aura RGB lighting which syncs with the Maximus IX Formula motherboard.

Massive SSD Storage – When budget isn’t a consideration, SSDs are far superior to hard drives.

The vast amount of SSD storage present in the system consists of two drive segments, the 2TB NVMe M.2 drive which offers lightning-fast read and write speeds, and the dual 2TB SATA SSDs which act as mass storage.

Now read: Snowblind transparent LCD side panel is freaking awesome