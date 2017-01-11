New Apple MacBook Pro – Consumer Reports recommendation not gone yet

Consumer Reports has updated the status of its review of the new Apple MacBook Pro, hinting that its “Recommended” rating may be back on the table.

The publication stated that, after working with Apple, it found “an issue” which occurred when the MacBook Pro was being tested.

Consumer Reports stated that the variable battery life of the MacBook Pro was the reason it did not receive a recommended rating.

“Apple says that the variable battery performance we experienced is a result of a software bug in its Safari web browser that was triggered by our test conditions,” said Consumer Reports.

Apple said Consumer Reports was “using a hidden Safari setting for developing websites which turns off the browser cache”.

Apple has now issued a software fix through its Beta Software Program to address the issue.

“We have now downloaded the software fix and are rerunning our battery tests with the fix in place on the same computers previously tested,” said Consumer Reports.

“If the battery life results are consistently high, the ratings score for MacBook Pros would rise, and those laptops will then receive Consumer Reports’ Recommended rating,” stated the publication.

