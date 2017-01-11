Samsung unveils All-in-One PC with integrated soundbar

Samsung has shown off its new All-in-One desktop on YouTube.

The device sports a slim design and integrated soundbar with two 10W stereo speakers.

The All-in-One features a Gorilla Glass 24-inch 1,920 x 1,080 tiltable display, available with or without touch functionality.

Specifications include an Intel Core i5-7400T processor, 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD.

A full-sized keyboard is included and the desktop’s memory and storage are upgradeable.

Samsung’s All-in-One with touch display also features support for Windows Hello facial recognition.

The company said users can play music through the device’s soundbar via Bluetooth even when the device is turned off.

