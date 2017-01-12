Volta V packs a 4K gaming rig into an elegant wooden case

Computer Direct Outlet’s Volta V is a customisable PC with a durable and stylish hardwood chassis.
The PC is designed to handle any workload, including gaming, design, and professional tasks.
Volta V is built to “last forever” and can be upgraded thanks to its modular design.
The build uses a combination of liquid cooling, fans, and a unique dust filtration system to support a variety of powerful hardware – including unlocked Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card.
The Volta V is available for pre-order and the first orders ship in March 2017.
