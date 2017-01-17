Apple MacBook Pro will get 32GB RAM, 7th-gen i7 – Analyst

KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said an updated high-end Apple MacBook Pro will be unveiled in 2017, featuring up to 32GB of RAM and Intel’s new 7th-generation Core i7 processors.

AppleInsider reported that the updated 15-inch laptop will go into production in Q4 2017.

One of the gripes MacBook fans had with the recently-released Pro model was a maximum RAM configuration of 16GB – which could potentially restrict its professional use.

“Kuo speculates the company will be forced to adopt desktop RAM due to restrictions of current memory system designs,” stated the report.

Kuo also expects Apple to start production of new 13-inch and 15-inch models not aimed at the top end of the range.