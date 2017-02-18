How Poynting is beating its international competitors

Poynting is one of South Africa’s great success stories, with its locally-designed LTE, IoT, and M2M antennas outperforming international competitors.

Poynting has shown strong international growth and currently distributes antennas to many European countries, the Middle East, USA, Canada, and Australia.

An example of Poynting’s international success is the selection of its antennas by Norway’s rescue services.

The Norwegian Air Ambulance Foundation needed accurate weather information in secluded areas, with pilots often forced to turn back when the weather suddenly changed.

To solve the problem, a small weather station was developed for these areas.

Each weather station is equipped with the LR77 Libratum 4G router and 1 or 2 antennas.

Depending of the topography and coverage, they use either the XPOL-2 directional antenna or the omnidirectional OMNI-69/OMNI-121 from Poynting.

Poynting’s antennas have also been installed in homes and businesses across Norway.

“Norway is not as densely populated as the rest of Europe. We have many remote customers who cannot connect to their network with cable or fibre,” said Havard Vinsrygg, CEO of EMCOM AS.

“This is why we successfully distributed Poynting’s high-gain outdoor antennas which cover the 450MHz LTE band as well as the 1,800-2,170MHz frequencies,” said Vinsrygg.

He said the quality and reliability of Poynting’s antennas, and their ability to perform in low temperatures, made them a good choice.

In Australia, Poynting’s circular polarised Wi-Fi tunnel antennas are used in coal mines for long, straight runs – providing Wi-Fi coverage for approximately 1km.

“I have performed Wi-Fi surveys underground in a 6m diameter tunnel in Singapore using the HELI-004 and a 15dBi Yagi. The HELI-004 outperformed the Yagi by 40%, achieving greater distances,” said MST Systems Engineer Leigh Robinson.

Poynting Antennas – Weather stations in Norway

