How to safely clean your PC and peripherals

It does not matter if you’re a gamer who worships their PC or a casual user who doesn’t know what’s inside their machine – you must keep your computer’s internals clean.

Having a PC chassis with dust filters helps, but if you want your hardware and peripherals to last as long as possible and perform optimally, you should clean them regularly.

We’ve listed several tips for cleaning your PC and peripherals below.

PC Chassis

When cleaning the inside of your chassis, the most effective weapon in your arsenal is a compressed air canister.

Blast air from the nozzle to clear out dust from your dust filters, heat sinks, and components.

When cleaning your graphics card with compressed air, place a pencil in the component’s fan blades to stop the fan from spinning and damaging the motor.

If you need to remove a heatsink in order to clean your case, make sure to rub off the thermal paste with isopropyl alcohol and apply a new layer of thermal compound afterwards.

Isopropyl alcohol can also be used for tough pieces of dirt if applied to a lint-free, clean cloth.

Do not use a vacuum cleaner to clean dust out of your chassis, as this can build up static electricity and destroy your components with electrostatic discharge.

While you are disassembling and cleaning your PC, it is a good idea to tidy up the cables and improve the airflow in your case.

Monitor

Cleaning a monitor requires more than a quick rub with a damp cloth, and many cleaning practices can damage your display.

It is important that you do not use any alcohol-based cleaning fluid, as this can damage the display’s protective layers.

Use a cleaning fluid suitable for your monitor and do not apply it directly to the screen – as the display is not watertight and this may result in the sides of your display “wicking”.

The safest option is to use blasts of compressed air to remove dust and wipe down the display surface gently with a dry microfibre cloth.

If there is dirt resistant to this cleaning method, use a cloth slightly damp with distilled water to remove it.

Microfibre cloths are perfect for cleaning displays, as they are non-abrasive and effective at removing dust.

Mouse

Due to regular use and contact with sweaty or dirty hands, a mouse should be cleaned regularly.

Use a damp microfibre cloth to wipe down the device, making sure that no moisture works its way into the mouse.

Avoid using any harsh cleaning chemicals on your mouse, as this can damage its grip surface.

For crevices on the device, gently scrape away any dirt using a toothpick or thin plastic rod.

Keyboard

Keyboards can get really messy, especially if you eat at your desk while working or gaming.

To start cleaning your keyboard, remove any loose particles by blowing compressed air into the gaps between your keys.

Wipe the key surfaces down with a damp, clean cloth. If you have a mechanical keyboard, you can remove the keys and clean them separately, while also cleaning the keyboard surface.

Keyboards get a lot of dirt and grime stuck in them over time, but they are relatively simple to clean.

Now read: I built a home theatre PC using a Raspberry Pi