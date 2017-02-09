AMD Ryzen CPUs will be cheaper than Intel processors – Leaked pricing

A leak on shopblt.com has reportedly revealed the pricing of AMD’s new high-end Ryzen processors.

Forbes pointed out that the Ryzen 7 1700, which has been rumoured to feature 8 cores with the ability to handle 16 threads, was priced at $317.

The processor is similar to Intel’s Core i7-6900K, which retails for $1,049.

It is worth noting that the 1700 listed is a 65W processor. Of the information AMD has released about its upcoming CPU range, it states its 95W processors beat the i7-6900K.

The 140-watt TDP Core i7-6900K ran at stock processor speed and boost against a 95-watt TDP Ryzen processor at 3.4GHz without boost, showing the “computing power and performance-per-watt efficiency of Ryzen”.

Benchmarks included Blender and Handbrake-based image rendering, and video transcoding demos.

At 3.4GHz, the Ryzen CPU “beat” the game framerates of a Core i7-6900K playing Battlefield 1 in 4K – with each CPU paired to an Nvidia Titan X GPU.