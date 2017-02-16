This is the next laptop you should buy

New CPUs and GPUs have resulted in portable computers becoming more powerful and efficient while retaining their slim designs.

The launch of Nvidia’s Pascal graphics processors mean that gaming laptops can now use full-sized desktop GPUs as opposed to the smaller mobile-class equivalents.

Intel’s Kaby Lake mobile processors offer reasonable power efficiency and performance improvements too, despite remaining on the same process node as Skylake chips.

This has resulted in a wave of new laptops to suit a variety of needs.

We looked at various international reviews and accounted for local pricing and availability in order to determine the best laptops in several categories.

Professional Use

The best professional laptops combine good performance with a slim design.

Dell XPS 13

Dell XPS 13 Display 13.3-inch 3,200 x 1,800 Touch Processor Intel Core i7-7500U 3.5GHz Graphics Intel HD Graphics 620 Memory 16GB LPDDR3 1,866MHz Storage 512GB PCIe SSD Connectivity Bluetooth 4.1, Killer 1535 Wireless-AC 2×2 USB 2x USB 3.0, 1x Thunderbolt 3 Keyboard Full-size backlit Operating System Windows 10 Price R39,409

Lenovo ThinkPad T460

ThinkPad T460 Display 14-inch 1,366 x 768 Processor Intel Core i7-6600U 3.40GHz Graphics Intel HD Graphics 520 Memory 8GB DDR3 Storage 1TB HDD Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G/LTE USB 3x USB 3.0 Keyboard ThinkPad Keyboard Operating System Windows 10 Price R23,142

Gaming

Following the launch of the Nvidia GTX 10-series graphics cards, gaming laptops can now power VR headsets and push out high frame rates in the latest games.

Gigabyte P57W v7

Gigabyte P57W v7 Display 17.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 Processor Intel Core i7-7700HQ 3.80GHz Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Memory 16GB DDR4 2,133MHz Storage 1TB HDD Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi USB 3x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1x USB 3.1 Type-C Keyboard Full-size backlit Operating System Windows 10 Price R25,799

MSI GS63VR 6RF Stealth Pro

MSI GS63VR 6RF Stealth Pro Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 Processor Intel Core i7-6700HQ 3.50GHz Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Memory 16GB DDR4 2,133MHz Storage 256GB NVMe PCIe SSD, 1TB HDD Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 USB 3x USB 3.0, 1x USB 3.1 Type-C Keyboard SteelSeries backlit Operating System Windows 10 Price R34,699

Chromebooks

Chromebooks offer great value to connected laptop users who don’t require much onboard processing power.

Acer Chromebook 14

Acer Chromebook 14 Display 14-inch 1,366 x 768 Processor Intel Celeron N3060 Graphics Intel HD Graphics Memory 4GB LPDDR3 Storage 32GB Flash Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 USB 2x USB 3.0 Keyboard Acer keyboard Operating System Chrome OS Price R4,442

Dell Chromebook 11

Dell Chromebook 11 Display 11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD Processor Intel Celeron N2840 2.16GHz Graphics Intel HD Graphics Memory 2GB Storage 16GB Flash Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 USB 1x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0 Keyboard Dell keyboard Operating System Chrome OS Price R6,421

Desktop-Class

These monstrous devices cram high-end desktop performance into large, expensive bodies.

Acer Predator 21X

Acer Predator 21X Display 21-inch 2,560 x 1,080 curved Processor Intel Core i7-7920HK Graphics 2x Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB SLI Memory 64GB DDR4 Storage Up to 4x 512GB SSDs in RAID 0, 1TB HDD Connectivity Wi-Fi USB 4x USB 3.0, Thunderbolt 3 Keyboard Mechanical keyboard, RGB Cherry MX switches Operating System Windows 10 Price Special order

MSI GT83VR 6RF Titan SLI

MSI GT83VR 6RF Titan SLI Display 18.4-inch 1,920 x 1,080 Processor Intel Core i7-6700HQ 3.50GHz Graphics 2x Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB SLI Memory 48GB DDR4 2,133MHz Storage 1TB SSD, 1TB HDD Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 USB 5x USB 3.0, 1x USB 3.1 Type-C Keyboard SteelSeries backlit Operating System Windows 10 Price R83,999

