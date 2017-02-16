This is the next laptop you should buy

16 February 2017

New CPUs and GPUs have resulted in portable computers becoming more powerful and efficient while retaining their slim designs.

The launch of Nvidia’s Pascal graphics processors mean that gaming laptops can now use full-sized desktop GPUs as opposed to the smaller mobile-class equivalents.

Intel’s Kaby Lake mobile processors offer reasonable power efficiency and performance improvements too, despite remaining on the same process node as Skylake chips.

This has resulted in a wave of new laptops to suit a variety of needs.

We looked at various international reviews and accounted for local pricing and availability in order to determine the best laptops in several categories.

Professional Use

The best professional laptops combine good performance with a slim design.

Dell XPS 13

Display 13.3-inch 3,200 x 1,800 Touch
Processor Intel Core i7-7500U 3.5GHz
Graphics Intel HD Graphics 620
Memory 16GB LPDDR3 1,866MHz
Storage 512GB PCIe SSD
Connectivity Bluetooth 4.1, Killer 1535 Wireless-AC 2×2
USB 2x USB 3.0, 1x Thunderbolt 3
Keyboard Full-size backlit
Operating System Windows 10
Price R39,409

Lenovo ThinkPad T460

Display 14-inch 1,366 x 768
Processor Intel Core i7-6600U 3.40GHz
Graphics Intel HD Graphics 520
Memory 8GB DDR3
Storage 1TB HDD
Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G/LTE
USB 3x USB 3.0
Keyboard ThinkPad Keyboard
Operating System Windows 10
Price R23,142

Gaming

Following the launch of the Nvidia GTX 10-series graphics cards, gaming laptops can now power VR headsets and push out high frame rates in the latest games.

Gigabyte P57W v7

Display 17.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080
Processor Intel Core i7-7700HQ 3.80GHz
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
Memory 16GB DDR4 2,133MHz
Storage 1TB HDD
Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi
USB 3x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1x USB 3.1 Type-C
Keyboard Full-size backlit
Operating System Windows 10
Price R25,799

MSI GS63VR 6RF Stealth Pro

Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080
Processor Intel Core i7-6700HQ 3.50GHz
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
Memory 16GB DDR4 2,133MHz
Storage 256GB NVMe PCIe SSD, 1TB HDD
Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1
USB 3x USB 3.0, 1x USB 3.1 Type-C
Keyboard SteelSeries backlit
Operating System Windows 10
Price R34,699

Chromebooks

Chromebooks offer great value to connected laptop users who don’t require much onboard processing power.

Acer Chromebook 14

Display 14-inch 1,366 x 768
Processor Intel Celeron N3060
Graphics Intel HD Graphics
Memory 4GB LPDDR3
Storage 32GB Flash
Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
USB 2x USB 3.0
Keyboard Acer keyboard
Operating System Chrome OS
Price R4,442

Dell Chromebook 11

Display 11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
Processor Intel Celeron N2840 2.16GHz
Graphics Intel HD Graphics
Memory 2GB
Storage 16GB Flash
Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0
USB 1x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0
Keyboard Dell keyboard
Operating System Chrome OS
Price R6,421

Desktop-Class

These monstrous devices cram high-end desktop performance into large, expensive bodies.

Acer Predator 21X

Display 21-inch 2,560 x 1,080 curved
Processor Intel Core i7-7920HK
Graphics 2x Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB SLI
Memory 64GB DDR4
Storage Up to 4x 512GB SSDs in RAID 0, 1TB HDD
Connectivity Wi-Fi
USB 4x USB 3.0, Thunderbolt 3
Keyboard Mechanical keyboard, RGB Cherry MX switches
Operating System Windows 10
Price Special order

MSI GT83VR 6RF Titan SLI

Display 18.4-inch 1,920 x 1,080
Processor Intel Core i7-6700HQ 3.50GHz
Graphics 2x Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB SLI
Memory 48GB DDR4 2,133MHz
Storage 1TB SSD, 1TB HDD
Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1
USB 5x USB 3.0, 1x USB 3.1 Type-C
Keyboard SteelSeries backlit
Operating System Windows 10
Price R83,999

