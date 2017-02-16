This is the next laptop you should buy

New CPUs and GPUs have resulted in portable computers becoming more powerful and efficient while retaining their slim designs.
The launch of Nvidia’s Pascal graphics processors mean that gaming laptops can now use full-sized desktop GPUs as opposed to the smaller mobile-class equivalents.
Intel’s Kaby Lake mobile processors offer reasonable power efficiency and performance improvements too, despite remaining on the same process node as Skylake chips.
This has resulted in a wave of new laptops to suit a variety of needs.
We looked at various international reviews and accounted for local pricing and availability in order to determine the best laptops in several categories.
Professional Use
The best professional laptops combine good performance with a slim design.
Dell XPS 13
|
Dell XPS 13
|Display
|13.3-inch 3,200 x 1,800 Touch
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-7500U 3.5GHz
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|Memory
|16GB LPDDR3 1,866MHz
|Storage
|512GB PCIe SSD
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 4.1, Killer 1535 Wireless-AC 2×2
|USB
|2x USB 3.0, 1x Thunderbolt 3
|Keyboard
|Full-size backlit
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|Price
|R39,409
Lenovo ThinkPad T460
|
ThinkPad T460
|Display
|14-inch 1,366 x 768
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-6600U 3.40GHz
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 520
|Memory
|8GB DDR3
|Storage
|1TB HDD
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G/LTE
|USB
|3x USB 3.0
|Keyboard
|ThinkPad Keyboard
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|Price
|R23,142
Gaming
Following the launch of the Nvidia GTX 10-series graphics cards, gaming laptops can now power VR headsets and push out high frame rates in the latest games.
Gigabyte P57W v7
|
Gigabyte P57W v7
|Display
|17.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-7700HQ 3.80GHz
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
|Memory
|16GB DDR4 2,133MHz
|Storage
|1TB HDD
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi
|USB
|3x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1x USB 3.1 Type-C
|Keyboard
|Full-size backlit
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|Price
|R25,799
MSI GS63VR 6RF Stealth Pro
|
MSI GS63VR 6RF Stealth Pro
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-6700HQ 3.50GHz
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
|Memory
|16GB DDR4 2,133MHz
|Storage
|256GB NVMe PCIe SSD, 1TB HDD
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1
|USB
|3x USB 3.0, 1x USB 3.1 Type-C
|Keyboard
|SteelSeries backlit
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|Price
|R34,699
Chromebooks
Chromebooks offer great value to connected laptop users who don’t require much onboard processing power.
Acer Chromebook 14
|
Acer Chromebook 14
|Display
|14-inch 1,366 x 768
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N3060
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics
|Memory
|4GB LPDDR3
|Storage
|32GB Flash
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|USB
|2x USB 3.0
|Keyboard
|Acer keyboard
|Operating System
|Chrome OS
|Price
|R4,442
Dell Chromebook 11
|
Dell Chromebook 11
|Display
|11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N2840 2.16GHz
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics
|Memory
|2GB
|Storage
|16GB Flash
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0
|USB
|1x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0
|Keyboard
|Dell keyboard
|Operating System
|Chrome OS
|Price
|R6,421
Desktop-Class
These monstrous devices cram high-end desktop performance into large, expensive bodies.
Acer Predator 21X
|
Acer Predator 21X
|Display
|21-inch 2,560 x 1,080 curved
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-7920HK
|Graphics
|2x Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB SLI
|Memory
|64GB DDR4
|Storage
|Up to 4x 512GB SSDs in RAID 0, 1TB HDD
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|USB
|4x USB 3.0, Thunderbolt 3
|Keyboard
|Mechanical keyboard, RGB Cherry MX switches
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|Price
|Special order
MSI GT83VR 6RF Titan SLI
|
MSI GT83VR 6RF Titan SLI
|Display
|18.4-inch 1,920 x 1,080
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-6700HQ 3.50GHz
|Graphics
|2x Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB SLI
|Memory
|48GB DDR4 2,133MHz
|Storage
|1TB SSD, 1TB HDD
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1
|USB
|5x USB 3.0, 1x USB 3.1 Type-C
|Keyboard
|SteelSeries backlit
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|Price
|R83,999
