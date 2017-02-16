EVGA’s new iCX graphics card has 9 temperature sensors

EVGA’s new iCX cooling technology aims to provide gamers with an expanded level of control over their GPU temperatures.

iCX cooling systems use nine sensors to monitor the temperature of the graphics card’s GPU, memory, and power components, to ensure all sections of the PCB are adequately cooled.

Users can monitor each thermal sensor in EVGA’s bundled software.

The system’s two fans are asynchronous and each rests over one half of a card’s PCB.

The iCX announcement follows EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 and GTX 1080 graphics cards suffering from overheating issues and bursting into flames.

The cards’ coolers did not have thermal pads applied to their VRM components, which overheated and caused the fires.

The company fixed the issue in a VBIOS update – which forced the cooler’s fans to spin faster. It also gave users complimentary thermal pads to place over their cards’ overheating VRM.

Now read: New Razer Blade gets latest Intel CPU and 4K screen