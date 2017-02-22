New AMD Ryzen processors – more powerful than Intel at lower prices

AMD has revealed the pricing, performance, and release date for three of its eight-core Ryzen processors.
The company unveiled performance and pricing information for its Ryzen 7 line-up, which includes the Ryzen 7 1700, Ryzen 7 1700X, and Ryzen 7 1800X.
The processors all have eight physical cores and 16 threads, and are priced aggressively compared to Intel’s desktop processors.
Ryzen processors will use the manufacturer’s new AM4 desktop platform and will be available from 2 March 2017.
The pricing and performance information for AMD’s Ryzen 7 processors is below – stating that they easily outperform more expensive Intel Core i7 CPUs.
Ryzen 7 1700
|
AMD Ryzen 7 1700 Specifications
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Clock
|3.0GHz
|Boost Clock
|3.7GHz
|TDP
|65W
|Included Cooler
|Wraith Spire
|Price
|$329
Ryzen 7 1700X
|
AMD Ryzen 7 1700X Specifications
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Clock
|3.4GHz
|Boost Clock
|3.8GHz
|TDP
|95W
|Included Cooler
|N/A
|Price
|$399
Ryzen 7 1800X
|
AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Specifications
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Clock
|3.6GHz
|Boost Clock
|4.0GHz
|TDP
|95W
|Included Cooler
|N/A
|Price
|$499
