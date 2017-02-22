New AMD Ryzen processors – more powerful than Intel at lower prices

22 February 2017

AMD has revealed the pricing, performance, and release date for three of its eight-core Ryzen processors.

The company unveiled performance and pricing information for its Ryzen 7 line-up, which includes the Ryzen 7 1700, Ryzen 7 1700X, and Ryzen 7 1800X.

The processors all have eight physical cores and 16 threads, and are priced aggressively compared to Intel’s desktop processors.

Ryzen processors will use the manufacturer’s new AM4 desktop platform and will be available from 2 March 2017.

The pricing and performance information for AMD’s Ryzen 7 processors is below – stating that they easily outperform more expensive Intel Core i7 CPUs.

Ryzen 7 1700

Ryzen 1700

AMD Ryzen 7 1700 Specifications
Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Clock 3.0GHz
Boost Clock 3.7GHz
TDP 65W
Included Cooler Wraith Spire
Price $329

Ryzen 7 1700X

Ryzen 1700X

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X Specifications
Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Clock 3.4GHz
Boost Clock 3.8GHz
TDP 95W
Included Cooler N/A
Price $399 

Ryzen 7 1800X

Ryzen 1800X

AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Specifications
Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Clock 3.6GHz
Boost Clock 4.0GHz
TDP 95W
Included Cooler N/A
Price $499

Now read: Intel reveals system requirements for Optane storage

Share your thoughts: New AMD Ryzen processors - more powerful th…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
New AMD Ryzen processors – more powerful than Intel at lower prices