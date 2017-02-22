New AMD Ryzen processors – more powerful than Intel at lower prices

AMD has revealed the pricing, performance, and release date for three of its eight-core Ryzen processors.

The company unveiled performance and pricing information for its Ryzen 7 line-up, which includes the Ryzen 7 1700, Ryzen 7 1700X, and Ryzen 7 1800X.

The processors all have eight physical cores and 16 threads, and are priced aggressively compared to Intel’s desktop processors.

Ryzen processors will use the manufacturer’s new AM4 desktop platform and will be available from 2 March 2017.

The pricing and performance information for AMD’s Ryzen 7 processors is below – stating that they easily outperform more expensive Intel Core i7 CPUs.

Ryzen 7 1700

AMD Ryzen 7 1700 Specifications Cores 8 Threads 16 Base Clock 3.0GHz Boost Clock 3.7GHz TDP 65W Included Cooler Wraith Spire Price $329

Ryzen 7 1700X

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X Specifications Cores 8 Threads 16 Base Clock 3.4GHz Boost Clock 3.8GHz TDP 95W Included Cooler N/A Price $399

Ryzen 7 1800X

AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Specifications Cores 8 Threads 16 Base Clock 3.6GHz Boost Clock 4.0GHz TDP 95W Included Cooler N/A Price $499

