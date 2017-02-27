Overclocked AMD Ryzen 1800X breaks Cinebench world record

A group of professional overclockers at AMD’s Ryzen showcase have broken the Cinebench R15 world record for eight-core processors.

The team raised the clock speed of the Ryzen 7 1800X 16-thread CPU to 5.2GHz using LN2 liquid nitrogen cooling.

Under heavy overclocking, the AMD processor earned a Cinebench R15 benchmark score of 2,449cb, breaking the previous world record score of 2,410cb.

Core voltage peaked at 1.875 volts and the temperature of the chip was lowered to -200 degrees Celsius.

AMD’s Ryzen 7 processors are aimed at the high-end desktop performance market and compete against Intel’s upper range of 6th-Gen and 7th-Gen chips – at a fraction of the price.

The Ryzen 7 processor line-up is currently available for pre-order and will be released on 2 March 2017.