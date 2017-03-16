Intel Core i7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 – Intel is still the gaming king

AMD’s Ryzen 7 processors are competing against Intel in the high-end desktop market.
The eight-core Ryzen 7 chips are designed for high-performance processing and professional applications, and are an ideal option for high-end gamers.
We compared the gaming performance of Intel’s high-end Core i7 processors against AMD’s new Ryzen line-up across numerous titles to see who came out on top.
CPU benchmark data from Guru3D was used for the comparison, with all processors tested on a system consisting of:
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
- 16GB DDR4 2,666MHz RAM
We took the frames per second each CPU delivered in four games and calculated an average FPS value to reflect overall performance.
Both Full HD and WQHD benchmarks were included in the comparison, along with a 3DMark FireStrike Score.
The Ryzen 7 1700 was not included in the performance comparison due to a lack of benchmark data.
1080p Benchmarks
|
1080P Gaming Benchmarks FPS
|Processor
|Hitman DX12
|Rise of the Tomb Raider DX12
|Far Cry Primal DX11
|The Division DX11
|Average FPS
|Core i7 7700K
|112
|132
|108
|119
|117.75
|Core i7 6800K
|110
|139
|105
|109
|115.75
|Core i7 6700K
|112
|138
|92
|117
|114.75
|Core i7 6900K
|109
|137
|100
|107
|113.25
|Ryzen 7 1800X
|109
|114
|93
|100
|104
|Ryzen 7 1700X
|105
|107
|87
|98
|99.25
WQHD Benchmarks
|
WQHD (2,560 x 1,440) Gaming Benchmarks FPS
|Processor
|Hitman DX12
|Rise of the Tomb Raider DX12
|Far Cry Primal DX11
|The Division DX11
|Average FPS
|Core i7 7700K
|86
|91
|81
|86
|86
|Core i7 6800K
|83
|91
|81
|83
|84.5
|Core i7 6900K
|84
|91
|81
|81
|84.25
|Core i7 6700K
|83
|91
|76
|84
|83.5
|Ryzen 7 1800X
|85
|92
|81
|74
|83
|Ryzen 7 1700X
|85
|92
|79
|73
|82.25
3DMark FireStrike
|
3DMark FireStrike
|Processor
|FireStrike Score
|Core i7 7700K
|17,854
|Core i7 6900K
|17,487
|Core i7 6700K
|17,101
|Ryzen 7 1800X
|16,860
|Core i7 6800K
|16,518
|Ryzen 7 1700X
|16,418
Ryzen and Gaming
While AMD’s Ryzen 7 processors deliver good value and performance in professional benchmarks, they fall slightly short in terms of gaming performance against Intel’s Core i7 processors.
However, the processors are still relatively cheap and are a major improvement over AMD’s last generation of desktop chips.
Currently, AMD’s $499 Ryzen 7 1800X offers performance nearly equal to Intel processors which are twice the price.
If you are all about performance, though, the best gaming processor on the market is still the Intel Core i7 7700K.
