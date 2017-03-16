Intel Core i7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 – Intel is still the gaming king

AMD’s Ryzen 7 processors are competing against Intel in the high-end desktop market.

The eight-core Ryzen 7 chips are designed for high-performance processing and professional applications, and are an ideal option for high-end gamers.

We compared the gaming performance of Intel’s high-end Core i7 processors against AMD’s new Ryzen line-up across numerous titles to see who came out on top.

CPU benchmark data from Guru3D was used for the comparison, with all processors tested on a system consisting of:

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

16GB DDR4 2,666MHz RAM

We took the frames per second each CPU delivered in four games and calculated an average FPS value to reflect overall performance.

Both Full HD and WQHD benchmarks were included in the comparison, along with a 3DMark FireStrike Score.

The Ryzen 7 1700 was not included in the performance comparison due to a lack of benchmark data.

1080p Benchmarks

1080P Gaming Benchmarks FPS Processor Hitman DX12 Rise of the Tomb Raider DX12 Far Cry Primal DX11 The Division DX11 Average FPS Core i7 7700K 112 132 108 119 117.75 Core i7 6800K 110 139 105 109 115.75 Core i7 6700K 112 138 92 117 114.75 Core i7 6900K 109 137 100 107 113.25 Ryzen 7 1800X 109 114 93 100 104 Ryzen 7 1700X 105 107 87 98 99.25

WQHD Benchmarks

WQHD (2,560 x 1,440) Gaming Benchmarks FPS Processor Hitman DX12 Rise of the Tomb Raider DX12 Far Cry Primal DX11 The Division DX11 Average FPS Core i7 7700K 86 91 81 86 86 Core i7 6800K 83 91 81 83 84.5 Core i7 6900K 84 91 81 81 84.25 Core i7 6700K 83 91 76 84 83.5 Ryzen 7 1800X 85 92 81 74 83 Ryzen 7 1700X 85 92 79 73 82.25

3DMark FireStrike

3DMark FireStrike Processor FireStrike Score Core i7 7700K 17,854 Core i7 6900K 17,487 Core i7 6700K 17,101 Ryzen 7 1800X 16,860 Core i7 6800K 16,518 Ryzen 7 1700X 16,418

Ryzen and Gaming

While AMD’s Ryzen 7 processors deliver good value and performance in professional benchmarks, they fall slightly short in terms of gaming performance against Intel’s Core i7 processors.

However, the processors are still relatively cheap and are a major improvement over AMD’s last generation of desktop chips.

Currently, AMD’s $499 Ryzen 7 1800X offers performance nearly equal to Intel processors which are twice the price.

If you are all about performance, though, the best gaming processor on the market is still the Intel Core i7 7700K.