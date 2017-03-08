Nvidia launches the Jetson TX2

Nvidia has unveiled the Jetson TX2, a credit card-sized platform for use in factory robots, commercial drones, and smart cameras.

The Jetson TX2 is an upgrade on its predecessors, doubling the performance of the Jetson TX1 and TK1 products, for embedded computing.

The TX2 is an open platform, which means it is accessible to anyone putting AI to work “at the edge”.

The platform can run at more than twice the power efficiency of its predecessors, while drawing less than 7.5 watts of power.

“The Jetson TX2 can run larger, deeper neural networks on edge devices, [bringing] more accuracy and speed to devices,” said Nvidia.

The Jetson TX2 Developer Kit can be pre-ordered for $599 in the US and Europe. Shipping starts on 14 March.