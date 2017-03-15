AMD Ryzen 5 processors leaked online – Report

“AMD slides” detailing the performance and pricing of Ryzen 5 processors have leaked online.
According to the information for channel partners, the following AMD Ryzen 5 processors will launch on 11 April 2016.
- Ryzen 5 1400
- Ryzen 5 1500X
- Ryzen 5 1600
- Ryzen 5 1600X
Two of the Ryzen 5 chips feature 6 physical cores with 12 threads, while the other two have 4 cores and 8 threads.
The leaked information also revealed that AMD’s Ryzen 3 chips are expected to launch in the second half of 2017.
The leaked specifications and recommended retail pricing for the Ryzen 5 processor range is below.
|
Processor
|
Cores
|
Threads
|
Base Clock
|
Boost Clock
|
Price
|Ryzen 1400
|4
|8
|3,200MHz
|3,400MHz
|$169
|Ryzen 1500X
|4
|8
|3,500MHz
|3,700MHz
|$189
|Ryzen 1600
|6
|12
|3,200MHz
|3,600MHz
|$219
|Ryzen 1600X
|6
|12
|3,600MHz
|4,000MHz
|$249
