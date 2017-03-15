AMD Ryzen 5 processors leaked online – Report

15 March 2017

“AMD slides” detailing the performance and pricing of Ryzen 5 processors have leaked online.

According to the information for channel partners, the following AMD Ryzen 5 processors will launch on 11 April 2016.

  • Ryzen 5 1400
  • Ryzen 5 1500X
  • Ryzen 5 1600
  • Ryzen 5 1600X

Two of the Ryzen 5 chips feature 6 physical cores with 12 threads, while the other two have 4 cores and 8 threads.

The leaked information also revealed that AMD’s Ryzen 3 chips are expected to launch in the second half of 2017.

The leaked specifications and recommended retail pricing for the Ryzen 5 processor range is below.

Processor
Cores
Threads
Base Clock
Boost Clock
Price
Ryzen 1400 4 8 3,200MHz 3,400MHz $169
Ryzen 1500X 4 8 3,500MHz 3,700MHz $189
Ryzen 1600 6 12 3,200MHz 3,600MHz $219
Ryzen 1600X 6 12 3,600MHz 4,000MHz $249

AMD reveals 32-core Naples server processor

