AMD Ryzen 5 processors leaked online – Report

“AMD slides” detailing the performance and pricing of Ryzen 5 processors have leaked online.

According to the information for channel partners, the following AMD Ryzen 5 processors will launch on 11 April 2016.

Ryzen 5 1400

Ryzen 5 1500X

Ryzen 5 1600

Ryzen 5 1600X

Two of the Ryzen 5 chips feature 6 physical cores with 12 threads, while the other two have 4 cores and 8 threads.

The leaked information also revealed that AMD’s Ryzen 3 chips are expected to launch in the second half of 2017.

The leaked specifications and recommended retail pricing for the Ryzen 5 processor range is below.