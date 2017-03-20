The cheapest place to buy a graphics card in South Africa

20 March 2017

Buying a new graphics card can be expensive, so we decided to compare GPUs from different manufacturers to determine which online store offers the best deals on AMD and Nvidia favourites.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-Series and Radeon RX-Series graphics cards were selected to deliver a balanced comparison across different performance and pricing brackets.

The following stores were included in the comparison:

  • Rebel Tech
  • Wootware
  • Evetech
  • Loot
  • Computers Only
  • Titan Ice

Below are the prices for various graphics cards across the different online stores.

Graphics Card Pricing Comparison
Graphics Card Rebel Tech Wootware Evetech Loot Computers Only Titan Ice
Sapphire Radeon RX 480 Nitro 8GB R4,390 R4,421 R4,818 R4,999 R4,949
MSI Radeon RX 470 Gaming X 8GB R4,971 R3,999 R4,524 R4,499
Asus Radeon RX 460 Strix 4GB R2,517 R2,530 R2,646 R2,799
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050 G1 Gaming 2GB R2,583 R2,762 R2,800 R2,849
Asus GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Expedition 4GB R2,847 R2,887 R2,874 R3,650 R3,149
MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming X R5,487 R5,240 R5,499 R5,599 R5,499
Asus GeForce GTX 1070 Strix R8,425 R8,432 R8,326 R8,300 R8,949
Asus GeForce GTX 1080 Turbo R10,561 R10,795 R10,685 R11,600 R11,299
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition R12,999  R13,834 R13,499

Verdict

The majority of the card prices were all within several hundred rand of each other across the different stores, with only a few cases of price discrepancies large enough to make a buyer think twice.

Rebel Tech performed well in the comparison, and is one of the cheapest places to buy a graphics card in South Africa.

Wootware and Evetech also offered the lowest prices on certain cards, and was not far behind Rebel Tech on the remainder.

It should be noted that Evetech mainly stocks MSI graphics cards and does not list most Asus, Gigabyte, and Sapphire units.

Loot and Titan Ice had consistent prices only slightly higher than other stores across the comparison, while Computers Only listed the lowest price for a single product.

