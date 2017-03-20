The cheapest place to buy a graphics card in South Africa

Buying a new graphics card can be expensive, so we decided to compare GPUs from different manufacturers to determine which online store offers the best deals on AMD and Nvidia favourites.
Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-Series and Radeon RX-Series graphics cards were selected to deliver a balanced comparison across different performance and pricing brackets.
The following stores were included in the comparison:
- Rebel Tech
- Wootware
- Evetech
- Loot
- Computers Only
- Titan Ice
Below are the prices for various graphics cards across the different online stores.
Graphics Card Pricing Comparison
|Graphics Card
|Rebel Tech
|Wootware
|Evetech
|Loot
|Computers Only
|Titan Ice
|Sapphire Radeon RX 480 Nitro 8GB
|R4,390
|R4,421
|–
|R4,818
|R4,999
|R4,949
|MSI Radeon RX 470 Gaming X 8GB
|–
|R4,971
|R3,999
|R4,524
|–
|R4,499
|Asus Radeon RX 460 Strix 4GB
|R2,517
|R2,530
|–
|R2,646
|–
|R2,799
|Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050 G1 Gaming 2GB
|R2,583
|R2,762
|–
|R2,800
|–
|R2,849
|Asus GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Expedition 4GB
|R2,847
|R2,887
|–
|R2,874
|R3,650
|R3,149
|MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming X
|R5,487
|R5,240
|R5,499
|–
|R5,599
|R5,499
|Asus GeForce GTX 1070 Strix
|R8,425
|R8,432
|–
|R8,326
|R8,300
|R8,949
|Asus GeForce GTX 1080 Turbo
|R10,561
|R10,795
|–
|R10,685
|R11,600
|R11,299
|MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition
|R12,999
|R13,834
|R13,499
|–
|–
|–
Verdict
The majority of the card prices were all within several hundred rand of each other across the different stores, with only a few cases of price discrepancies large enough to make a buyer think twice.
Rebel Tech performed well in the comparison, and is one of the cheapest places to buy a graphics card in South Africa.
Wootware and Evetech also offered the lowest prices on certain cards, and was not far behind Rebel Tech on the remainder.
It should be noted that Evetech mainly stocks MSI graphics cards and does not list most Asus, Gigabyte, and Sapphire units.
Loot and Titan Ice had consistent prices only slightly higher than other stores across the comparison, while Computers Only listed the lowest price for a single product.
