The cheapest place to buy a graphics card in South Africa

Buying a new graphics card can be expensive, so we decided to compare GPUs from different manufacturers to determine which online store offers the best deals on AMD and Nvidia favourites.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-Series and Radeon RX-Series graphics cards were selected to deliver a balanced comparison across different performance and pricing brackets.

The following stores were included in the comparison:

Rebel Tech

Wootware

Evetech

Loot

Computers Only

Titan Ice

Below are the prices for various graphics cards across the different online stores.

Graphics Card Pricing Comparison Graphics Card Rebel Tech Wootware Evetech Loot Computers Only Titan Ice Sapphire Radeon RX 480 Nitro 8GB R4,390 R4,421 – R4,818 R4,999 R4,949 MSI Radeon RX 470 Gaming X 8GB – R4,971 R3,999 R4,524 – R4,499 Asus Radeon RX 460 Strix 4GB R2,517 R2,530 – R2,646 – R2,799 Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050 G1 Gaming 2GB R2,583 R2,762 – R2,800 – R2,849 Asus GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Expedition 4GB R2,847 R2,887 – R2,874 R3,650 R3,149 MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming X R5,487 R5,240 R5,499 – R5,599 R5,499 Asus GeForce GTX 1070 Strix R8,425 R8,432 – R8,326 R8,300 R8,949 Asus GeForce GTX 1080 Turbo R10,561 R10,795 – R10,685 R11,600 R11,299 MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition R12,999 R13,834 R13,499 – – –

Verdict

The majority of the card prices were all within several hundred rand of each other across the different stores, with only a few cases of price discrepancies large enough to make a buyer think twice.

Rebel Tech performed well in the comparison, and is one of the cheapest places to buy a graphics card in South Africa.

Wootware and Evetech also offered the lowest prices on certain cards, and was not far behind Rebel Tech on the remainder.

It should be noted that Evetech mainly stocks MSI graphics cards and does not list most Asus, Gigabyte, and Sapphire units.

Loot and Titan Ice had consistent prices only slightly higher than other stores across the comparison, while Computers Only listed the lowest price for a single product.

