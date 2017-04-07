Cheapest 4K monitors you can buy in South Africa

Recent improvements in graphics cards and CPU architectures have allowed hardware enthusiasts and professional users to drive higher-resolution displays.

The next big resolution standard is 4K (3,840 x 2,160), with new gaming consoles and high-end PCs supporting 4K gaming and video playback.

We searched numerous online retailers for the cheapest 4K monitors available in South Africa to see how expensive it is to create a 4K set-up.

Although the resolution standard is becoming more common, 4K – also known as UHD – monitors are still much more expensive than Full HD units.

Dell S2817Q – R6,599

Dell S2817Q Display 28-inch TN LED Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 at 60Hz Response Time 2ms Brightness 300cd/m² Contrast Ratio 1,000:1 Connectivity USB 3.0, DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort, HDMI, Audio-out Price R6,599

Philips 288P6LJEB – R8,940

Philips 288P6LJEB Display 28-inch TN LED Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 at 60Hz Response Time 5ms Brightness 300cd/m² Contrast Ratio 1,000:1 Connectivity USB 2.0, USB 3.0, VGA, DVI-D, DisplayPort, HDMI, Audio-in, Audio-out Price R8,940

Philips BDM4350UC – R10,899

Philips BDM4350UC Display 43-inch IPS LED Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 at 60Hz Response Time 5ms Brightness 300cd/m² Contrast Ratio 1,200:1 Connectivity USB 3.0, VGA, DisplayPort, HDMI, Audio-in, Audio-out Price R10,899

Samsung U28E590D – R7,763

Samsung U28E590D Display 28-inch LED TN Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 at 60Hz, FreeSync Response Time 1ms Brightness 370cd/m² Contrast Ratio 1,000:1 Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort, Audio-out Price R7,763

Dell P2415Q – R7,809

Dell P2415Q Display 24-inch IPS LED Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 at 60Hz Response Time 6ms Brightness 300cd/m² Contrast Ratio 1,000:1 Connectivity USB 3.0, HDMI, DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort Price R7,809

Dell P2715Q – R8,999

Dell P2715Q Display 27-inch IPS LED Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 at 60Hz Response Time 6ms Brightness 350cd/m² Contrast Ratio 1,000:1 Connectivity USB 3.0, USB 2.0, DisplayPort, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, Audio-out Price R8,999

Asus MG24UQ – R10,135