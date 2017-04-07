Cheapest 4K monitors you can buy in South Africa

Recent improvements in graphics cards and CPU architectures have allowed hardware enthusiasts and professional users to drive higher-resolution displays.
The next big resolution standard is 4K (3,840 x 2,160), with new gaming consoles and high-end PCs supporting 4K gaming and video playback.
We searched numerous online retailers for the cheapest 4K monitors available in South Africa to see how expensive it is to create a 4K set-up.
Although the resolution standard is becoming more common, 4K – also known as UHD – monitors are still much more expensive than Full HD units.
Dell S2817Q – R6,599
|
Dell S2817Q
|Display
|28-inch TN LED
|Resolution
|3,840 x 2,160 at 60Hz
|Response Time
|2ms
|Brightness
|300cd/m²
|Contrast Ratio
|1,000:1
|Connectivity
|USB 3.0, DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort, HDMI, Audio-out
|Price
|R6,599
Philips 288P6LJEB – R8,940
|
Philips 288P6LJEB
|Display
|28-inch TN LED
|Resolution
|3,840 x 2,160 at 60Hz
|Response Time
|5ms
|Brightness
|300cd/m²
|Contrast Ratio
|1,000:1
|Connectivity
|USB 2.0, USB 3.0, VGA, DVI-D, DisplayPort, HDMI, Audio-in, Audio-out
|Price
|R8,940
Philips BDM4350UC – R10,899
|
Philips BDM4350UC
|Display
|43-inch IPS LED
|Resolution
|3,840 x 2,160 at 60Hz
|Response Time
|5ms
|Brightness
|300cd/m²
|Contrast Ratio
|1,200:1
|Connectivity
|USB 3.0, VGA, DisplayPort, HDMI, Audio-in, Audio-out
|Price
|R10,899
Samsung U28E590D – R7,763
|
Samsung U28E590D
|Display
|28-inch LED TN
|Resolution
|3,840 x 2,160 at 60Hz, FreeSync
|Response Time
|1ms
|Brightness
|370cd/m²
|Contrast Ratio
|1,000:1
|Connectivity
|HDMI, DisplayPort, Audio-out
|Price
|R7,763
Dell P2415Q – R7,809
|
Dell P2415Q
|Display
|24-inch IPS LED
|Resolution
|3,840 x 2,160 at 60Hz
|Response Time
|6ms
|Brightness
|300cd/m²
|Contrast Ratio
|1,000:1
|Connectivity
|USB 3.0, HDMI, DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort
|Price
|R7,809
Dell P2715Q – R8,999
|
Dell P2715Q
|Display
|27-inch IPS LED
|Resolution
|3,840 x 2,160 at 60Hz
|Response Time
|6ms
|Brightness
|350cd/m²
|Contrast Ratio
|1,000:1
|Connectivity
|USB 3.0, USB 2.0, DisplayPort, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, Audio-out
|Price
|R8,999
Asus MG24UQ – R10,135
|
Asus MG24UQ
|Display
|24-inch IPS LED
|Resolution
|3,840 x 2,160 at 60Hz
|Response Time
|4ms
|Brightness
|300cd/m²
|Contrast Ratio
|1,000:1
|Connectivity
|DisplayPort, HDMI, Audio-out
|Price
|R10,135
