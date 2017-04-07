Cheapest 4K monitors you can buy in South Africa

7 April 2017

Recent improvements in graphics cards and CPU architectures have allowed hardware enthusiasts and professional users to drive higher-resolution displays.

The next big resolution standard is 4K (3,840 x 2,160), with new gaming consoles and high-end PCs supporting 4K gaming and video playback.

We searched numerous online retailers for the cheapest 4K monitors available in South Africa to see how expensive it is to create a 4K set-up.

Although the resolution standard is becoming more common, 4K – also known as UHD – monitors are still much more expensive than Full HD units.

Dell S2817Q – R6,599

Display 28-inch TN LED
Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 at 60Hz
Response Time 2ms
Brightness 300cd/m²
Contrast Ratio 1,000:1
Connectivity USB 3.0, DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort, HDMI, Audio-out
Price R6,599

Philips 288P6LJEB – R8,940

Display 28-inch TN LED
Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 at 60Hz
Response Time 5ms
Brightness 300cd/m²
Contrast Ratio 1,000:1
Connectivity USB 2.0, USB 3.0, VGA, DVI-D, DisplayPort, HDMI, Audio-in, Audio-out
Price R8,940

Philips BDM4350UC – R10,899

Display 43-inch IPS LED
Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 at 60Hz
Response Time 5ms
Brightness 300cd/m²
Contrast Ratio 1,200:1
Connectivity USB 3.0, VGA, DisplayPort, HDMI, Audio-in, Audio-out
Price R10,899

Samsung U28E590D – R7,763

Display 28-inch LED TN
Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 at 60Hz, FreeSync
Response Time 1ms
Brightness 370cd/m²
Contrast Ratio 1,000:1
Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort, Audio-out
Price R7,763

Dell P2415Q – R7,809

Display 24-inch IPS LED
Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 at 60Hz
Response Time 6ms
Brightness 300cd/m²
Contrast Ratio 1,000:1
Connectivity USB 3.0, HDMI, DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort
Price R7,809

Dell P2715Q – R8,999

Display 27-inch IPS LED
Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 at 60Hz
Response Time 6ms
Brightness 350cd/m²
Contrast Ratio 1,000:1
Connectivity USB 3.0, USB 2.0, DisplayPort, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, Audio-out
Price R8,999

Asus MG24UQ – R10,135

Display 24-inch IPS LED
Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 at 60Hz
Response Time 4ms
Brightness 300cd/m²
Contrast Ratio 1,000:1
Connectivity DisplayPort, HDMI, Audio-out
Price R10,135

Cheapest 4K monitors you can buy in South Africa