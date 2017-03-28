Intel super-fast Optane storage launched for desktop PCs

Intel has launched its Optane memory modules for desktop computers, with 16GB and 32GB units going on sale from 24 April.

The company said manufacturers like Asus, Dell, and Lenovo will also start shipping devices with Intel Optane memory during the course of the year.

“Intel Optane memory enables PCs to deliver significantly more performance and faster load times across a broad range of personal computing experiences,” said Intel.

It said the Optane memory modules allow you to power up your PC twice as fast and improves overall system performance by 28%. Storage performance increases by up to 14-times.

The Optane modules work by ensuring that a user’s data contained in a PC is “more readily accessible”, so wait times for media or games to load are reduced.

