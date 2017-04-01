The next generation of RAM will be twice as fast as current DDR4 memory, according to an announcement by JEDEC.

JEDEC is the organisation in charge of defining new standards for computer memory and its standards are accepted throughout the world.

The development of the new DDR5 memory standard is progressing rapidly and it is set to be published in 2018.

The DDR5 memory standard will feature improved power efficiency and double the bandwidth and density of DDR4 RAM.

JEDEC said server performance requirements are driving the development of next-generation memory, and the standardisation of DDR5 and NVDIMM-P memory technology will help meet these demands.