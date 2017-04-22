An interview with South Africa’s best overclocker

Competitive overclocking is an international phenomenon which sees hardware enthusiasts fighting to get the most performance out of the latest processors and graphics cards.

Overclocking refers to the practice of increasing processor clock speed, which increases thermal output and power draw.

Professional overclockers therefore resort to extreme methods of cooling such as liquid nitrogen in order to reach record-breaking clock speeds.

Overclockers from around the world share their high scores on dedicated platforms like HWBOT, which provides the latest updates on global rankings and tournament results.

MyBroadband spoke to local overclocker Andrew “DrWeez” Roberts to find out about competitive overclocking in South Africa and get some expert advice.

Roberts is ranked as the best overclocker in South Africa on HWBOT and is in the Elite overclocking league.

What is your current worldwide ranking and greatest moment?

My rank has slipped to 42nd, mostly due to the release of next-generation hardware that we in South Africa have not had access to. My greatest moment would have to be when I broke the 3DMark 11 world record using a GeForce GTX 580 Lightning. I was still quite new to overclocking with liquid nitrogen and I was able to beat the likes of Kingpin. The score only stood for a few days.

What are important tips for overclocking hardware?

The biggest tip I can give for air and liquid cooling is to manage the heat. The better you can control your temperature, the more voltage you can apply. Even something as simple as high-quality thermal paste like Thermal Grizzly can make the difference between an average and above-average increase in performance. If you find yourself hitting limits, there are many ways to remove the limitations imposed on your hardware, but you should understand the risks of removing protection. Work in small steps and make sure you have adequate cooling.

What are the biggest challenges for local overclockers?

The biggest challenges we face in South Africa are the costs. In order to find the best hardware, you need to test a large quantity of processors, video cards, and memory. No two pieces of silicon are the same and small manufacturing defects can make the world of difference when operating at the extremes. With a Z170 chipset and high-frequency memory overclocking, it was discovered that we needed to even go as far as testing multiple motherboards to squeeze out the maximum frequencies. Our local second-hand market is small in comparison to Europe or the USA, and 95% of everything I test is purchased new and sold at a loss. There is also a serious shortage of liquid nitrogen suppliers in South Africa and only one supplier will allow liquid nitrogen to be collected in low-pressure containers. In South Africa, we pay triple what others pay around the world.

Do you have any tips for those interested in competitive overclocking?

Buy the best equipment, it will save you in the long run. Get active with the guys who are overclocking, there is a lot to learn and the best way to learn is with others. My last bit of advice would be to start with the old-generation stuff, LGA775 and up. The kit is cheap and it’s a lot of fun. Stick to dry ice for as long as possible and your goal should be to score in the top 20 of your chosen hardware class and cooling method. Make sure you get the right memory type for the system you are planning to overclock, as not all memory modules are equal.

Is it worth buying an unlocked Intel 7th-gen CPU if you are an everyday gamer?

I have just started my adventure with Kaby Lake and so far I am impressed. All four 7700Ks I have tested reached 5,300Mhz with my Cooler Master Nepton 280L, and this is the first time Intel have an unlocked chip in all three classes. This means there should be an unlocked chip available in everyone’s budget. The only thing to remember is that you need a Z-series motherboard to fully take control of overclocking the chip and memory. I have a Core i3-7350 on order and really hope the Core i3 delivers the same impressive boost I experienced with the i7. The move to Intel’s 7th-gen processors should be a no-brainer for any gamer on hardware older than a Z170 motherboard.

Which is your favourite brand of PC cooling hardware?

For extreme cooling, I am huge fan of the der8auer and Kingpin kit. For everyday cooling, it’s a tough race between Corsair and Cooler Master. If I had to make a choice, I would pick EK’s custom water cooling products. I have to mention thermal paste when talking about cooling, because it really is an important part of cooling your system. Thermal Grizzly is the only thermal paste I use for both air and water cooling.

Roberts usually streams live on Twitch and YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday after 19:00 and continues to compete in overclocking competitions.

