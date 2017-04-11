New AMD Ryzen 5 processors – South African pricing

South African retailers have listed pre-order pricing for AMD’s Ryzen 5 processors.

All Ryzen 5 processors can be overclocked and automatically boost up to an extended clock speed when paired with an efficient cooling solution.

Local pricing for the processors positions them as competitors to Intel’s Core i5 and Core i7 range.

Ryzen 5 processors boast six physical cores with 12 threads, with the exception of the Ryzen 5 1400 – which has four cores and eight threads.

The chips are built on AMD’s Zen microarchitecture, which uses a 14nm manufacturing process, and will be available in South Africa on 21 April 2017.

The South African pricing for AMD’s Ryzen 5 desktop processors and their specifications are detailed below.

AMD Ryzen 5 1400

AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Cores 4 Threads 8 Base Clock 3.2GHz Boost Clock 3.8GHz TDP 65W Included Cooler Wraith Stealth

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Rebel Tech – R3,199

Wootware – R3,099

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Cores 6 Threads 12 Base Clock 3.5GHz Boost Clock 3.7GHz TDP 65W Included Cooler Wraith Spire

AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Rebel Tech – R3,699

Wootware – R3,579

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Cores 6 Threads 12 Base Clock 3.2GHz Boost Clock 3.6GHz TDP 95W Included Cooler Wraith Spire

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Rebel Tech – R4,199

Wootware – R4,099

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Cores 6 Threads 12 Base Clock 3.6GHz Boost Clock 4.0GHz TDP 95W Included Cooler N/A

Now read: AMD improves Ryzen CPU performance on Windows 10