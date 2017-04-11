New AMD Ryzen 5 processors – South African pricing

11 April 2017

South African retailers have listed pre-order pricing for AMD’s Ryzen 5 processors.

All Ryzen 5 processors can be overclocked and automatically boost up to an extended clock speed when paired with an efficient cooling solution.

Local pricing for the processors positions them as competitors to Intel’s Core i5 and Core i7 range.

Ryzen 5 processors boast six physical cores with 12 threads, with the exception of the Ryzen 5 1400 – which has four cores and eight threads.

The chips are built on AMD’s Zen microarchitecture, which uses a 14nm manufacturing process, and will be available in South Africa on 21 April 2017.

The South African pricing for AMD’s Ryzen 5 desktop processors and their specifications are detailed below.

AMD Ryzen 5 1400

AMD Ryzen 5 1400
Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Clock 3.2GHz
Boost Clock 3.8GHz
TDP 65W
Included Cooler Wraith Stealth

AMD Ryzen 5 1400

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Clock 3.5GHz
Boost Clock 3.7GHz
TDP 65W
Included Cooler Wraith Spire

Ryzen 5

AMD Ryzen 5 1600

AMD Ryzen 5 1600
Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Clock 3.2GHz
Boost Clock 3.6GHz
TDP 95W
Included Cooler Wraith Spire

Ryzen 5

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Clock 3.6GHz
Boost Clock 4.0GHz
TDP 95W
Included Cooler N/A

Ryzen 5 no cooler

