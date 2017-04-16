Dell launches UltraSharp 4K OLED monitor

Dell has unveiled its first OLED PC monitor, the Dell 30 UltraSharp UP3017Q.

The monitor features a 30-inch Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) display with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160.

OLED displays boast better contrast ratios than standard LCD panels due to their lower possible brightness levels.

The Dell 30 UltraSharp OLED monitor has HDMI 2.0, Mini DisplayPort 1.2, and USB Type-C inputs.

The monitor is priced at $3,499 and will beginning shipping in the next two weeks.