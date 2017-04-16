Dell launches UltraSharp 4K OLED monitor

16 April 2017

Dell has unveiled its first OLED PC monitor, the Dell 30 UltraSharp UP3017Q.

The monitor features a 30-inch Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) display with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160.

OLED displays boast better contrast ratios than standard LCD panels due to their lower possible brightness levels.

The Dell 30 UltraSharp OLED monitor has HDMI 2.0, Mini DisplayPort 1.2, and USB Type-C inputs.

The monitor is priced at $3,499 and will beginning shipping in the next two weeks.

Dell 30 UltraSharp Specifications
Display 30-inch 3,840 x 2,160 OLED
Refresh Rate 60Hz
Response Time 0.1ms
Connectivity HDMI 2.0, mDP 1.2, Usb Type-C
Viewing angle 178-degree vertical, 178-degree horizontal
Price $3,499

