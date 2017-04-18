Origin PC unveils new affordable gaming laptop

Origin PC has revealed its EON15-S gaming laptop, featuring desktop-class graphics at an affordable price.

The EON15-S has a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card paired with an Intel 7th-gen processor.

The laptop comes in a variety of configurations, and can be fitted with an Intel Core i3, Core i5, or Core i7 processor.

Other features include a 15.6-inch Full HD display, customisable backlit keyboard, and webcam.

The device is available in numerous colours, including Origin PC Red, Atmos Blue, Sabot Grey, and Epic Purple.

The Origin PC EON15-S starts at $999, with price dependent on the hardware configuration. The maximum specifications are shown below.

Origin PC EON15-S Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS LCD Operating System Windows 10 Processor Intel Core i7-7700HQ RAM 32GB G.Skill Ripjaws 2,666MHz Graphics Card Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Storage 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, 2TB SATA SSD Audio Integrated Sound Blaster Cinema 3 HD Audio Connectivity Ethernet, Wi-Fi, USB 3.1 Type-A, USB 3.1 Type-C, HDMI, miniDP, 3.5mm audio jack

