AMD launches Radeon RX 500-series graphics cards

AMD has unveiled its new Radeon RX 500-series graphics cards.

The new graphics cards are based on AMD’s Polaris GPU architecture and offer a performance improvement over the Radeon RX 400 series.

Radeon RX 500 graphics cards are manufactured on a 14nm process node and feature numerous tweaks and improvements compared to the previous generation of Polaris chips.

The new graphics chips boast better power efficiency and higher base clocks, although they are set to be outperformed by AMD’s more expensive Vega graphics cards – coming later this year.

Specifications Radeon RX 580 Radeon RX 570 Radeon RX 560 Radeon RX 550 Graphics Processor Polaris 20 XTR Polaris 20 XL Polaris 11 Polaris 12 Stream Processors 2,304 2,048 1,024 512 Base Clock 1,257MHz 1,168MHz 1,175MHz – Boost Clock 1,340MHz 1,244MHz 1,257MHz 1,183MHz Memory Speed 8Gbps 7Gbps 7Gbps – RAM 4GB/8GB GDDR5 4GB GDDR5 2GB GDDR5 2GB GDDR5 Memory Bandwidth 256GB/s 224GB/s 112GB/s – Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 128-bit 128-bit TDP 185W 150W – – Price $199/$229 $169 $99 $79

