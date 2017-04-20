Biostar unveils world’s first mini-ITX Ryzen motherboards

Biostar has launched the first mini-ITX AM4 motherboards compatible with AMD’s Ryzen processors.

The Racing B350GTN and X370GTN both support AMD’s Ryzen processors and can fit inside a mini-ITX chassis.

Biostar’s mini-ITX boards support DDR4 memory with a frequency of up to 2,667MHz and feature a single PCI-E x16 3.0 expansion slot.

Both motherboards allow users to overclock Ryzen processors and each includes a USB Type-C and M.2 32Gb/s connector.

The Biostar Racing B350GTN and X370GTN are priced at $109 and $129 respectively.