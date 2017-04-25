AMD Radeon RX 550 – South African pricing

AMD recently launched its RX 500-series graphics cards, which feature performance improvements over the previous generation of Polaris GPUs – the RX 400-series.

At launch, South African pricing was only available for the RX 580 and RX 570 – now, Rebel Tech has unveiled pricing for the RX 550.

The retailer lists two Gigabyte versions of the card:

Gigabyte Radeon RX 550 2GB – R1,542

Gigabyte Radeon RX 550 Gaming OC 2GB – R1,779

