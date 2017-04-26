Super-fast Intel Optane memory drives – South African pricing

26 April 2017

Rebel Tech has unveiled South African pricing for Intel’s Optane memory drives.

Optane memory drives aim to accelerate hard drive performance by acting as lightning-fast caching drives.

The drives require a Windows 10 64-bit operating system, Intel 7th-gen Core processor, and various hardware to function correctly.

Rebel Tech has listed pricing for 16GB and 32GB units:

  • Intel Optane Memory 16GB – R821
  • Intel Optane Memory 32GB – R1,426

According to the product listing, the 16GB and 32GB Optane drives will arrive in South Africa on 18 May.

