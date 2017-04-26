Super-fast Intel Optane memory drives – South African pricing

Rebel Tech has unveiled South African pricing for Intel’s Optane memory drives.

Optane memory drives aim to accelerate hard drive performance by acting as lightning-fast caching drives.

The drives require a Windows 10 64-bit operating system, Intel 7th-gen Core processor, and various hardware to function correctly.

Rebel Tech has listed pricing for 16GB and 32GB units:

Intel Optane Memory 16GB – R821

Intel Optane Memory 32GB – R1,426

According to the product listing, the 16GB and 32GB Optane drives will arrive in South Africa on 18 May.