Super-fast Intel Optane memory drives – South African pricing

Rebel Tech has unveiled South African pricing for Intel’s Optane memory drives.
Optane memory drives aim to accelerate hard drive performance by acting as lightning-fast caching drives.
The drives require a Windows 10 64-bit operating system, Intel 7th-gen Core processor, and various hardware to function correctly.
Rebel Tech has listed pricing for 16GB and 32GB units:
According to the product listing, the 16GB and 32GB Optane drives will arrive in South Africa on 18 May.
