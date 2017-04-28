Huawei launches Raspberry Pi competitor – the HiKey 960

Linaro has announced the availability of the HiKey 960 mini PC, developed by Huawei.

The board is based on Huawei’s mobile SoC processors and uses the same CPU as the Huawei Mate 9 smartphone.

The mini PC shares several features with the Raspberry Pi, including an integrated video processor and HDMI port.

Both Android and Linux operating systems can be installed on the HiKey 960.

Due to its powerful CPU and graphics chip, the HiKey 960 is fitted with a copper heatsink to improve thermal performance under load.

While it is more expensive than other boards, like the Raspberry Pi, the HiKey 960’s hardware makes it a good choice for developers working on performance-heavy IoT applications.

Specifications and pricing

Huawei’s HiKey 960 boasts 3GB of LPDDR4 RAM and an octa-core ARM processor.

Users can interface with the hardware using the 40-pin and 60-pin connectors, and the board includes 32GB of onboard storage supplemented by an M.2 PCIe slot.

This means users are able to attach a high-speed SSD to the board, allowing it to be used for performance-intensive applications.

The HiKey 960 has a recommended retail price of $239 and will be available in early May.

Huawei HiKey 960 SoC Kirin 960 octa-core CPU Processor 4x Cortex-A53 1.8GHz, 4x Cortex-A73 2.4GHz GPU Mali-G71 MP8 GPU RAM 3GB LPDDR4 SDRAM I/O HDMI 1.2, 40-pin low-speed expansion connector, 60-pin high-speed expansion connector, M.2 PCIe Gen2 slot USB 1x USB 2.0 Type-C, 2x USB 3.0 Type-A Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 Storage 32GB UFS 2.0 Flash, MicroSD card Power Supply 12V/2A recommended PSU Dimensions 85 x 55 mm OS Support Android, Linux Price $239

