Microsoft unveils stunning Surface Laptop

2 May 2017

Microsoft has unveiled its Surface Laptop, a sleek unit which is powered by Windows 10 S.

The company said the Surface Laptop is aimed at refreshing the classic laptop form factor, while showcasing the advantages of Windows 10 S.

“This Surface perfectly blends fabric and function, power and portability, beauty and performance,” said Microsoft.

The laptop weighs 1.25kg and is 14.47mm thick at its thickest point, featuring a 13.5-inch touch display.

It also promises to deliver four more hours of battery life than a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and can be fitted with a 7th-gen Intel Core i7 processor.

The Surface Laptop will be available in four colours: Platinum, Graphite Gold, Cobalt Blue, and Burgundy.

Pricing for the laptop starts at $999, and it will be available from 15 June.

Surface Laptop
Display 13.5-inch Touch (2,256 x 1,504)
RAM Up to 16GB
Processor 7th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7
Storage Up to 512GB SSD
Graphics i5: Intel HD 620 / i7: Intel Iris Plus 640
Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Surface Connect
Ports USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, headset jack
Dimensions 308.1 x 223.27 x 14.47 mm
Weight 1.25kg
Battery Life 14.5 hours (Video playback)

