Acer launches 4K ProDesigner monitor

Acer has revealed its ProDesigner BM320 monitor, aimed at designers and professional users requiring superior colour accuracy.

The device sports a 32-inch 3,840 x 2,160 IPS LED display with a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz and 10-bit colour support.

There are five USB 3.0 inputs on the monitor, as well as standard display inputs such as HDMI, DVI, and DisplayPort.

Other features include built-in 2W speakers, a VESA wall mount, and automatic blue light reduction.

The Acer ProDesigner BM320 monitor is available internationally at a recommended retail price of $1,299.