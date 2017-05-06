Acer launches 4K ProDesigner monitor

Acer has revealed its ProDesigner BM320 monitor, aimed at designers and professional users requiring superior colour accuracy.
The device sports a 32-inch 3,840 x 2,160 IPS LED display with a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz and 10-bit colour support.
There are five USB 3.0 inputs on the monitor, as well as standard display inputs such as HDMI, DVI, and DisplayPort.
Other features include built-in 2W speakers, a VESA wall mount, and automatic blue light reduction.
The Acer ProDesigner BM320 monitor is available internationally at a recommended retail price of $1,299.
|
ProDesigner BM320 Specifications
|Display
|32-inch IPS LED
|Resolution
|3,840 x 2,160
|Response time
|6ms
|Refresh rate
|60Hz
|Colour support
|1.07 billion
|Contrast ratio
|100,000,000:1
|Brightness
|350 cd/m²
|I/O
|DVI, HDMI, 5x USB 3.0, DisplayPort
|Price
|$1,299
