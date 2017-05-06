Acer launches 4K ProDesigner monitor

6 May 2017

Acer has revealed its ProDesigner BM320 monitor, aimed at designers and professional users requiring superior colour accuracy.

The device sports a 32-inch 3,840 x 2,160 IPS LED display with a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz and 10-bit colour support.

There are five USB 3.0 inputs on the monitor, as well as standard display inputs such as HDMI, DVI, and DisplayPort.

Other features include built-in 2W speakers, a VESA wall mount, and automatic blue light reduction.

The Acer ProDesigner BM320 monitor is available internationally at a recommended retail price of $1,299.

ProDesigner BM320 Specifications
Display 32-inch IPS LED
Resolution 3,840 x 2,160
Response time 6ms
Refresh rate 60Hz
Colour support 1.07 billion
Contrast ratio 100,000,000:1
Brightness 350 cd/m²
I/O DVI, HDMI, 5x USB 3.0, DisplayPort
Price $1,299

Acer ProDesigner BM320 2

Acer ProDesigner BM320 3

Acer ProDesigner BM320 1

