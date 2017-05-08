Deepcool launches new RGB CPU coolers

Deepcool has revealed its new Captain EX RGB all-in-one CPU coolers, which are compatible with the latest Intel and AMD processors.

The coolers support various CPU socket standards, including AMD’s new AM4 platform and Intel’s LGA 1151 socket.

The coolers features a similar all-in-one cooling design to Deepcool’s standard Captain EX line-up and are available with single-fan 120mm or dual-fan 240mm radiators.

RGB lighting can be controlled by connecting the CPU cooler to a supported motherboard’s RGB header and installing the appropriate software.

The RGB lighting system consists of a lighting zone on the CPU water block and an RGB LED strip.

Deepcool’s Captain EX RGB all-in-one CPU coolers were initially unveiled at CES 2017 and were set to launch in March, but will only be available in June.

The coolers are priced at: