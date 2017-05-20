The truck that eats hard drives

Local IT asset disposal company Xperien has launched Africa’s first mobile hard drive shredder plant.

The shredder is housed in a truck and provides “on-site degaussing and destruction”, said the company.

“The offering is not only safe and secure, but also fully PoPI compliant.”

The hard drive shredder can also take care of data tapes, USB sticks, and mobile phones, with the following shredding rate per hour:

300 hard drives

500 data tapes

400 mobile phones

“The mobile facility also offers the digital shredding of hard drives, solid state drives, and data tapes, and also the degaussing of HDD and tapes,” said Xperian.

Images of the truck are posted below.