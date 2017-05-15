AOC reveals new portable USB-powered monitor

15 May 2017

AOC has launched a new 15.6-inch monitor, which is powered by a USB 3.0 connection.

The monitor boasts a 1,920 x 1,080 IPS LCD panel with a refresh rate of 60Hz, while the USB connection delivers power and visual data to the display.

The device sports a folding stand which allows the monitor to be used in portrait and landscape orientations, and the display will automatically adjust to the monitor’s position.

A carry case is included for the monitor, along with a VESA wall mount.

The AOC monitor is available from Amazon for $178.

AOC I1659FWUX Specifications
Display 1,920 x 1,080 IPS LED
Refresh Rate 60Hz
Response Time 25ms
Brightness 220 cd/m²
Contrast 700:1
Inputs 1x USB 3.0
Dimensions 232.7 x 371.9 x 35.5 mm
Weight 1.20kg
Price $178

