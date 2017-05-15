AOC reveals new portable USB-powered monitor

AOC has launched a new 15.6-inch monitor, which is powered by a USB 3.0 connection.
The monitor boasts a 1,920 x 1,080 IPS LCD panel with a refresh rate of 60Hz, while the USB connection delivers power and visual data to the display.
The device sports a folding stand which allows the monitor to be used in portrait and landscape orientations, and the display will automatically adjust to the monitor’s position.
A carry case is included for the monitor, along with a VESA wall mount.
The AOC monitor is available from Amazon for $178.
|
AOC I1659FWUX Specifications
|Display
|1,920 x 1,080 IPS LED
|Refresh Rate
|60Hz
|Response Time
|25ms
|Brightness
|220 cd/m²
|Contrast
|700:1
|Inputs
|1x USB 3.0
|Dimensions
|232.7 x 371.9 x 35.5 mm
|Weight
|1.20kg
|Price
|$178
