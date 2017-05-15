AOC reveals new portable USB-powered monitor

AOC has launched a new 15.6-inch monitor, which is powered by a USB 3.0 connection.

The monitor boasts a 1,920 x 1,080 IPS LCD panel with a refresh rate of 60Hz, while the USB connection delivers power and visual data to the display.

The device sports a folding stand which allows the monitor to be used in portrait and landscape orientations, and the display will automatically adjust to the monitor’s position.

A carry case is included for the monitor, along with a VESA wall mount.

The AOC monitor is available from Amazon for $178.