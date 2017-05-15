The biggest semiconductor vendors in the world

15 May 2017

Gartner’s latest figures show that Intel was the biggest semiconductor vendor in the world in 2016.

The global semiconductor market grew by 2.6% in 2016, totalling $343.5 billion, said Gartner.

“The top 25 semiconductor vendors’ combined revenue increased 10.5%, a significantly better performance than the overall industry’s growth.”

Worldwide semiconductor revenue growth was supported by increasing production in electronic equipment segments and improving NAND flash memory pricing, it said.

The table below details the top 10 vendors by market share for 2016.

Rank Vendor 2016 Revenue ($m) 2016 Market Share
1 Intel 54,091 15.7%
2 Samsung Electronics 40,104 11.7%
3 Qualcomm 15,415 4.5%
4 SK hynix 14,700 4.3%
5 Broadcom Ltd. (formerly Avago) 13,223 3.8%
6 Micron Technology 12,950 3.8%
7 Texas Instruments 11,901 3.5%
8 Toshiba 9,918 2.9%
9 NXP Semiconductors 9,306 2.7%
10 MediaTek 8,725 2.5%
Others 153,181 44.6%
Total Market 343,514 100.0%

Now read: AOC reveals new portable USB-powered monitor

Share your thoughts: The biggest semiconductor vendors in the wo…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
The biggest semiconductor vendors in the world