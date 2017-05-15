The biggest semiconductor vendors in the world

Gartner’s latest figures show that Intel was the biggest semiconductor vendor in the world in 2016.
The global semiconductor market grew by 2.6% in 2016, totalling $343.5 billion, said Gartner.
“The top 25 semiconductor vendors’ combined revenue increased 10.5%, a significantly better performance than the overall industry’s growth.”
Worldwide semiconductor revenue growth was supported by increasing production in electronic equipment segments and improving NAND flash memory pricing, it said.
The table below details the top 10 vendors by market share for 2016.
|Rank
|Vendor
|2016 Revenue ($m)
|2016 Market Share
|1
|Intel
|54,091
|15.7%
|2
|Samsung Electronics
|40,104
|11.7%
|3
|Qualcomm
|15,415
|4.5%
|4
|SK hynix
|14,700
|4.3%
|5
|Broadcom Ltd. (formerly Avago)
|13,223
|3.8%
|6
|Micron Technology
|12,950
|3.8%
|7
|Texas Instruments
|11,901
|3.5%
|8
|Toshiba
|9,918
|2.9%
|9
|NXP Semiconductors
|9,306
|2.7%
|10
|MediaTek
|8,725
|2.5%
|Others
|153,181
|44.6%
|Total Market
|343,514
|100.0%
