The most reliable hard drives you can buy in 2017

Backblaze – a backup solutions provider – has released its hard drive reliability statistics for the first quarter of 2017.
It compared hard drives from multiple manufacturers: Seagate, Western Digital, Toshiba, and HGST.
Reliability was measured in an annualized failure rate, calculated using the number of drive failures relative to the total number of drives.
Backblaze recorded the failure rates of its hard drives over Q1 2017, along with the drives’ lifetime reliability based on their failure rates since April 2013.
2017 Failure Rates
The failure rates for hard drives from 1 January to 31 March 2017 are below.
|
Model
|Drive Count
|Drive Days
|Drive Failures
|Annualized Failure Rate
|
3TB Hard Drives
|Toshiba DT01ACA300
|46
|3,956
|0
|0.00%
|HGST HDS5C3030ALA630
|4,380
|383,788
|10
|0.95%
|WD WD30EFRX
|1,025
|94,973
|3
|1.15%
|HGST HDS723030ALA640
|974
|83,918
|4
|1.74%
|
4TB Hard Drives
|WD WD40EFRX
|46
|3,956
|0
|0.00%
|HGST HDS5C4040ALE630
|2,624
|232,760
|1
|0.16%
|HGST HDS5C4040ALE640
|8,482
|644,282
|6
|0.34%
|HGST HDS5C4040BLE640
|15,339
|959,967
|37
|1.41%
|Toshiba MD04ABA400V
|146
|12,551
|1
|2.91%
|Seagate ST40000DM000
|34,540
|2,981,251
|267
|3.27%
|Seagate ST40000DX000
|170
|15,261
|15
|35.88%
|
5TB/6TB Hard Drives
|Toshiba MD04ABA500V (5TB)
|45
|3,870
|0
|0.00%
|Seagate ST60000DX000 (6TB)
|1,891
|162,506
|3
|0.67%
|WD WD60EFRX (6TB)
|443
|38,271
|3
|2.86%
|
8TB Hard Drives
|HGST HUH728080ALE600
|45
|3,870
|0
|0.00%
|Seagate ST8000DM002
|9,861
|815,494
|23
|1.03%
|Seagate ST8000NM0055
|2,459
|37,559
|2
|1.94%
Lifetime Failure Rates
The annualized failure rates for each hard drive using data collected since 2013 are detailed below.
|
Model
|Drive Count
|Annualized Failure Rate
|
3TB Hard Drives
|HGST HDS5C3030ALA630
|4,380
|0.84%
|HGST HDS723030ALA640
|974
|1.96%
|Toshiba DT01ACA300
|46
|3.89%
|WD WD30EFRX
|1,025
|5.63%
|
4TB Hard Drives
|HGST HDS5C4040ALE640
|8,482
|0.64%
|HGST HDS5C4040BLE640
|15,339
|0.68%
|HGST HDS5C4040ALE630
|2,624
|0.88%
|Toshiba MD04ABA400V
|146
|1.50%
|WD WD40EFRX
|46
|2.28%
|Seagate ST40000DM000
|34,540
|3.00%
|Seagate ST40000DX000
|170
|7.51%
|
5TB/6TB Hard Drives
|Seagate ST60000DX000 (6TB)
|1,891
|1.30%
|Toshiba MD04ABA500V (5TB)
|45
|2.34%
|WD WD60EFRX (6TB)
|443
|5.59%
|
8TB Hard Drives
|Seagate ST8000DM002
|9,861
|1.60%
|HGST HUH728080ALE600
|45
|2.10%
|Seagate ST8000NM0055
|2,459
|2.38%
