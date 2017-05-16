The most reliable hard drives you can buy in 2017

Backblaze – a backup solutions provider – has released its hard drive reliability statistics for the first quarter of 2017.

It compared hard drives from multiple manufacturers: Seagate, Western Digital, Toshiba, and HGST.

Reliability was measured in an annualized failure rate, calculated using the number of drive failures relative to the total number of drives.

Backblaze recorded the failure rates of its hard drives over Q1 2017, along with the drives’ lifetime reliability based on their failure rates since April 2013.

2017 Failure Rates

The failure rates for hard drives from 1 January to 31 March 2017 are below.

Model Drive Count Drive Days Drive Failures Annualized Failure Rate 3TB Hard Drives Toshiba DT01ACA300 46 3,956 0 0.00% HGST HDS5C3030ALA630 4,380 383,788 10 0.95% WD WD30EFRX 1,025 94,973 3 1.15% HGST HDS723030ALA640 974 83,918 4 1.74% 4TB Hard Drives WD WD40EFRX 46 3,956 0 0.00% HGST HDS5C4040ALE630 2,624 232,760 1 0.16% HGST HDS5C4040ALE640 8,482 644,282 6 0.34% HGST HDS5C4040BLE640 15,339 959,967 37 1.41% Toshiba MD04ABA400V 146 12,551 1 2.91% Seagate ST40000DM000 34,540 2,981,251 267 3.27% Seagate ST40000DX000 170 15,261 15 35.88% 5TB/6TB Hard Drives Toshiba MD04ABA500V (5TB) 45 3,870 0 0.00% Seagate ST60000DX000 (6TB) 1,891 162,506 3 0.67% WD WD60EFRX (6TB) 443 38,271 3 2.86% 8TB Hard Drives HGST HUH728080ALE600 45 3,870 0 0.00% Seagate ST8000DM002 9,861 815,494 23 1.03% Seagate ST8000NM0055 2,459 37,559 2 1.94%

Lifetime Failure Rates

The annualized failure rates for each hard drive using data collected since 2013 are detailed below.