AMD unveils high-end Threadripper desktop processor

AMD has revealed its new high-end desktop chip for consumers.
AMD’s Jim Anderson announced the new processor last night, and is expected to release more information on the chip at Computex in June.
The high-end CPU is targeted at premium users seeking the ultimate in multi-threaded performance.
The Threadripper processor is based on AMD’s Zen architecture and boasts 16 physical cores with 32 threads.
Currently, AMD’s most powerful Zen-based processor is the Ryzen 1800X – which is an unlocked chip with 8 physical cores and 16 threads.
According to a report from PC Gamer, Intel may also announce a new high-end desktop processor in the near future.
