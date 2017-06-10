AMD’s big plans to take on Nvidia and Intel

AMD has laid out its plans for new processor and graphics card line-ups.

The company detailed various new products set to launch in 2017 which compete against CPUs and graphics cards from Intel and Nvidia respectively.

Following the launch of its Ryzen desktop platform, AMD has gained market share among desktop users due the price-to-performance ratio of the processors.

It plans to continue its growth with more products aimed at a wide range of consumers, from gamers to professional users.

Threadripper and EPYC

AMD’s latest addition to its high-end desktop CPU line-up is the “Threadripper”.

Based on the company’s Zen architecture, the Threadripper boasts an impressive 16 cores with 32 threads.

The Threadripper chips should be priced lower than 10-core Intel chips like the Core i7 6950X.

The company also previewed its upcoming EPYC processor for data centres.

These CPUs are primed for enterprise applications and features four 8-core chips on a single package, connected using AMD’s Infinity Fabric technology.

This amounts to an enterprise processor with 32 physical cores and support for 16 DDR4 channels.

Intel is also looking at updating its high-end desktop CPU line-up with rumoured Core i9 processors.

These chips could boast up to 12 physical cores with 24 threads, according to reports.

Ryzen Pro mobile chips

In addition to its new desktop processors, AMD also revealed a new Ryzen Pro processor line-up aimed at mobile and commercial markets.

AMD’s commercial desktop Ryzen Pro chips will launch in the second half of 2017, while its mobile Ryzen Pro chips will release in 2018.

Ryzen mobile processors will aim to provide superior performance while decreasing power consumption and improving laptop battery life.

Desktop Ryzen chips currently do not have integrated graphics, but AMD announced that its mobile processors will include integrated Vega graphics.

The company said its Zen-based mobile chips would boast a 50% increase in CPU performance and 40% improvement in graphics performance over Intel’s 7th-gen mobile chips.

Intel’s HD Graphics currently offer users with 6th-gen and 7th-gen processors high-end video playback features and support for lightweight gaming.

Vega graphics

Desktop graphics cards based on the Vega architecture are also set to launch this year, and the company has already released a professional card based on the new technology.

The Radeon Vega Frontier Edition is a Radeon Pro GPU aimed at professional consumers.

The card boasts 13 TFLOPS of single-precision floating point performance and 16GB of HBM2 memory. It is aimed for use in intensive applications like deep learning, ray tracing, and video processing.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 10-series graphics cards use GDDR5X VRAM, while AMD’s upcoming Vega cards are expected to use HBM memory – which boasts higher bandwidth.

AMD has gained back some fans with the launch of its Ryzen processors, and it is looking to build on that momentum with its new processor and graphics products.