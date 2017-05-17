Apple to launch MacBook Pro upgrades – Report

Apple plans to unveil upgrades to its laptop line-up at its annual developer conference in June, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The upgrades will include the MacBook Pro receiving the latest Intel Core 7th-generation CPUs, while a new version of the 12-inch MacBook with a faster processor is also expected.

“The company has also considered updating the aging 13-inch MacBook Air with a new processor,” stated the report.

Bloomberg said that Apple and Intel declined to comment on the rumoured upgrades.

Now read: AMD reveals Radeon Vega Frontier Edition graphics card