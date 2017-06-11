The most popular PC gaming hardware in the world – South African pricing

Steam’s Hardware Survey provides insight into what hardware PC gamers around the world are using.

The survey includes data on graphics cards, processors, and RAM among Steam users, but does not cover SSDs, motherboards, or peripherals.

The most popular PC gaming components among Steam users along with their South African pricing are detailed below.

CPU – Intel Core i5

Intel Core i5-6400 – R2,933

Intel processors remain dominant among PC gamers worldwide, and the mid-range quad-core CPUs are the most popular chips.

The most common processor frequency used by gamers lies between 2.3GHz and 2.69GHz, making the average CPU performance roughly equivalent to an Intel Core i5-6400.

AMD’s new Ryzen chips have not had a large effect on Intel’s popularity among Steam users as yet.

GPU – Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 970 Xtreme Gaming 4GB – R4,118

The favourite card among Steam users is the Nvidia GeForce GTX 970, despite the release of the upgraded 10-series range.

The GTX 970 boasted great performance at a reasonable price when it was released and quickly become popular among gamers using a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution.

The percentage of gamers switching from the older card to GTX 10-series cards is steadily climbing, though.

RAM – 8GB

Kingston ValueRAM 8GB DDR4 2,133MHz – R1,021

The most common amount of memory in a Steam user’s PC is 8GB, while the generation of memory (DDR3 or DDR4) was not specified.

A large portion of gamers surveyed boasted 12GB or higher of RAM. 18% of gamers had only 4GB of memory in their systems.

Storage – 1TB Hard Drive

Western Digital Blue 1TB 7,200RPM HDD – R798

Steam’s Hardware Survey does not account for SSD usage, but does show that the most common storage capacity was over 1TB.

The survey also found that the most common amount of free space was between 250GB and 500GB.

Over half of PC gamers surveyed had under 500GB of free space on their drives.

Monitor – 1,920 x 1,080

Dell 23-inch Full HD Monitor – R2,365

Full HD monitors are used by a large portion of PC gamers, which continues to grow.

Almost 50% of gamers surveyed used a Full HD monitor, while less than 1% had made the switch to 4K.

The second-most-popular resolution was 1,366 x 768, which may be due to laptop usage.

VR – HTC Vive

HTC Vive Import – R17,500

The HTC Vive is by far the most popular VR headset on the market and is used by more gamers than its competitors combined.

The device is expensive, however, and Steam’s survey shows that the mainstream market has not adopted VR gaming as yet.

In April 2017, only 0.38% of gamers surveyed owned a VR headset.

