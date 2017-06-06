South African IT professionals’ favourite computer and smartphone brands

6 June 2017

MyBroadband’s latest lifestyle survey shows that Apple is the favourite computer and smartphone brand among South African IT professionals.

The survey was completed by 2,821 respondents, of whom 2,050 were IT professionals and IT executives.

For the article, only the feedback from the IT professionals, IT managers, and tech-savvy consumers was considered.

The survey results showed that Apple, Dell, and Asus are the favourite computing brands among local techies.

HP, Canon, and Samsung were the favourite printer brands, while Apple, Samsung, and Huawei were the top smartphone brands.

Samsung was by far the most popular TV brand, while Makro and Dion Wired were the preferred brick-and-mortar shops.

The graphic below shows the top technology brands among South African IT professionals and techies.

Favourite tech brands among IT professionals

