The coolest gaming laptops you can buy in 2017

24 June 2017

Gaming laptops are becoming competitive replacements for their desktop counterparts, with powerful hardware being placed in thin and stylish frames.

Many powerful gaming laptops launched this year, while some high-end devices from 2016 continue to compete with recent hardware.

We’ve listed several of the coolest gaming notebooks available in 2017, along with their specifications and pricing, below.

Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC

Display 17-inch 3,840 x 2,160 IPS LCD FreeSync
Processor AMD Ryzen 7 1700
Graphics AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB
RAM Up to 32GB DDR4 2,400Mhz
Storage 1x 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD, 1x 2.5-inch drive bay
I/O 1x Ethernet, 1x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI,  3x USB Type-A, 1x USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, SD Card reader
Weight 3.17kg
Price TBD

HP Omen 17

Display 17.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS LCD
Processor Intel Core i7-7700HQ
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB
RAM 16GB DDR4 2,400MHz
Storage 128GB M.2 SSD, 2TB HDD
I/O 1x HDMI, 1x USB 2.0, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1x Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack
Weight 2.85kg
Price R25,999

Alienware 13 R3

Display 13.3-inch 2,560 x 1,440 OLED Touch
Processor Intel Core i7-7700HQ 3.8GHz
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
RAM 32GB DDR4 2,667MHz
Storage 2x 1TB PCIe SSD
I/O 1x Ethernet, 2x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1x USB 3.0 Type-C, 1x Thunderbolt 3, 1x Graphics Amplifier Port, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x Mini DisplayPort 1.2, 3.5mm audio jack
Weight 2.6kg
Price $3,399

Asus ROG Zephyrus

Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 120Hz G-Sync
Processor Intel Core i7-7700HQ
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
RAM Up to 24GB 2,400MHz
Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD
I/O 1x Thunderbolt 3, 4x USB 3.1, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5mm audio jack
Weight 2.2kg
Price TBD

Acer Predator 21X

Display 21-inch 2,560 x 1,080 Curved IPS LCD @ 120Hz
Processor Intel Core i7-7820HK
Graphics Dual Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 in SLI
RAM 64GB DDR4 2,400MHz
Storage 4x 512GB PCIe SSDs in RAID 0, 1x 1TB HDD
I/O 1x Ethernet, 1x Thunderbolt 3, 4x USB 3.0, 1x HDMI 2.0, 2x DisplayPort, 1x 3-in-1 card reader, 3.5mm audio jack
Weight 8.8kg
Price R200,000

Razer Blade Pro 2017

Display 17.3-inch 3,840 x 2,160 IPS LCD G-Sync
Processor Intel Core i7-7820HK
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB
RAM 32GB DDR4 2,666MHz
Storage Up to 2x 1TB PCIe M.2 SSDs
I/O 1x Ethernet, 1x Thunderbolt 3, 3x USB 3.0, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x SDXC card reader, 3.5mm audio jack
Weight 3.49kg
Price $4,899

Gigabyte Aero 15

Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 LCD
Processor Intel Core i7-7700HQ
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
RAM 16GB DDR4 2,400MHz
Storage 1x 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, 1x M.2 Slot
I/O 1x Ethernet, 1x Thunderbolt 3, 3x USB 3.0, 1x Mini DisplayPort, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x SD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack
Weight 2.1kg
Price R31,167

