The coolest gaming laptops you can buy in 2017

Gaming laptops are becoming competitive replacements for their desktop counterparts, with powerful hardware being placed in thin and stylish frames.
Many powerful gaming laptops launched this year, while some high-end devices from 2016 continue to compete with recent hardware.
We’ve listed several of the coolest gaming notebooks available in 2017, along with their specifications and pricing, below.
Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC
Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC
|Display
|17-inch 3,840 x 2,160 IPS LCD FreeSync
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 7 1700
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB
|RAM
|Up to 32GB DDR4 2,400Mhz
|Storage
|1x 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD, 1x 2.5-inch drive bay
|I/O
|1x Ethernet, 1x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 3x USB Type-A, 1x USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, SD Card reader
|Weight
|3.17kg
|Price
|TBD
HP Omen 17
HP Omen 17
|Display
|17.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS LCD
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-7700HQ
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB
|RAM
|16GB DDR4 2,400MHz
|Storage
|128GB M.2 SSD, 2TB HDD
|I/O
|1x HDMI, 1x USB 2.0, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1x Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack
|Weight
|2.85kg
|Price
|R25,999
Alienware 13 R3
Alienware 13 R3
|Display
|13.3-inch 2,560 x 1,440 OLED Touch
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-7700HQ 3.8GHz
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
|RAM
|32GB DDR4 2,667MHz
|Storage
|2x 1TB PCIe SSD
|I/O
|1x Ethernet, 2x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1x USB 3.0 Type-C, 1x Thunderbolt 3, 1x Graphics Amplifier Port, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x Mini DisplayPort 1.2, 3.5mm audio jack
|Weight
|2.6kg
|Price
|$3,399
Asus ROG Zephyrus
Asus ROG Zephyrus
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 120Hz G-Sync
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-7700HQ
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
|RAM
|Up to 24GB 2,400MHz
|Storage
|Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD
|I/O
|1x Thunderbolt 3, 4x USB 3.1, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5mm audio jack
|Weight
|2.2kg
|Price
|TBD
Acer Predator 21X
Acer Predator 21X
|Display
|21-inch 2,560 x 1,080 Curved IPS LCD @ 120Hz
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-7820HK
|Graphics
|Dual Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 in SLI
|RAM
|64GB DDR4 2,400MHz
|Storage
|4x 512GB PCIe SSDs in RAID 0, 1x 1TB HDD
|I/O
|1x Ethernet, 1x Thunderbolt 3, 4x USB 3.0, 1x HDMI 2.0, 2x DisplayPort, 1x 3-in-1 card reader, 3.5mm audio jack
|Weight
|8.8kg
|Price
|R200,000
Razer Blade Pro 2017
Razer Blade Pro
|Display
|17.3-inch 3,840 x 2,160 IPS LCD G-Sync
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-7820HK
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB
|RAM
|32GB DDR4 2,666MHz
|Storage
|Up to 2x 1TB PCIe M.2 SSDs
|I/O
|1x Ethernet, 1x Thunderbolt 3, 3x USB 3.0, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x SDXC card reader, 3.5mm audio jack
|Weight
|3.49kg
|Price
|$4,899
Gigabyte Aero 15
Gigabyte Aero 15
|Display
|15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 LCD
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-7700HQ
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
|RAM
|16GB DDR4 2,400MHz
|Storage
|1x 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, 1x M.2 Slot
|I/O
|1x Ethernet, 1x Thunderbolt 3, 3x USB 3.0, 1x Mini DisplayPort, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x SD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack
|Weight
|2.1kg
|Price
|R31,167
