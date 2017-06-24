The coolest gaming laptops you can buy in 2017

Gaming laptops are becoming competitive replacements for their desktop counterparts, with powerful hardware being placed in thin and stylish frames.

Many powerful gaming laptops launched this year, while some high-end devices from 2016 continue to compete with recent hardware.

We’ve listed several of the coolest gaming notebooks available in 2017, along with their specifications and pricing, below.

Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC

Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC Display 17-inch 3,840 x 2,160 IPS LCD FreeSync Processor AMD Ryzen 7 1700 Graphics AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB RAM Up to 32GB DDR4 2,400Mhz Storage 1x 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD, 1x 2.5-inch drive bay I/O 1x Ethernet, 1x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 3x USB Type-A, 1x USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, SD Card reader Weight 3.17kg Price TBD

HP Omen 17

HP Omen 17 Display 17.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS LCD Processor Intel Core i7-7700HQ Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB RAM 16GB DDR4 2,400MHz Storage 128GB M.2 SSD, 2TB HDD I/O 1x HDMI, 1x USB 2.0, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1x Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack Weight 2.85kg Price R25,999

Alienware 13 R3

Alienware 13 R3 Display 13.3-inch 2,560 x 1,440 OLED Touch Processor Intel Core i7-7700HQ 3.8GHz Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB RAM 32GB DDR4 2,667MHz Storage 2x 1TB PCIe SSD I/O 1x Ethernet, 2x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1x USB 3.0 Type-C, 1x Thunderbolt 3, 1x Graphics Amplifier Port, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x Mini DisplayPort 1.2, 3.5mm audio jack Weight 2.6kg Price $3,399

Asus ROG Zephyrus

Asus ROG Zephyrus Display 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 120Hz G-Sync Processor Intel Core i7-7700HQ Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 RAM Up to 24GB 2,400MHz Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD I/O 1x Thunderbolt 3, 4x USB 3.1, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5mm audio jack Weight 2.2kg Price TBD

Acer Predator 21X

Acer Predator 21X Display 21-inch 2,560 x 1,080 Curved IPS LCD @ 120Hz Processor Intel Core i7-7820HK Graphics Dual Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 in SLI RAM 64GB DDR4 2,400MHz Storage 4x 512GB PCIe SSDs in RAID 0, 1x 1TB HDD I/O 1x Ethernet, 1x Thunderbolt 3, 4x USB 3.0, 1x HDMI 2.0, 2x DisplayPort, 1x 3-in-1 card reader, 3.5mm audio jack Weight 8.8kg Price R200,000

Razer Blade Pro 2017

Razer Blade Pro Display 17.3-inch 3,840 x 2,160 IPS LCD G-Sync Processor Intel Core i7-7820HK Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB RAM 32GB DDR4 2,666MHz Storage Up to 2x 1TB PCIe M.2 SSDs I/O 1x Ethernet, 1x Thunderbolt 3, 3x USB 3.0, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x SDXC card reader, 3.5mm audio jack Weight 3.49kg Price $4,899

Gigabyte Aero 15