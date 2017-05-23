Microsoft launches new Surface Pro – A powerhouse laptop

23 May 2017

Microsoft has launched its new Surface Pro, which it says is its most versatile laptop to date.

The device delivers “the most performance and battery life in a laptop this thin and light”, said Microsoft.

“We’ve optimised every millimetre, with over 800 new custom parts and used 99% of the space inside the device.”

The new Pro features a 12.3-inch PixelSense (2,736 x 1,824) touch display and promises to give users enough battery life for 13.5 hours of video playback.

“That’s 50% more than Surface Pro 4 and 35% more battery life than an iPad Pro,” it said.

The screen can be detached from the keyboard cover and function as a standalone tablet, while the keyboard attachment allows for “laptop” and “studio” modes.

Microsoft said the Intel Core i5 version of the Pro (it is also available with a Core m3 or i7, all 7th-gen) is the first i5 ever with fanless architecture – making the laptop incredibly quiet.

Surface Pen

The Surface Pro features a new Surface Pen, Microsoft’s “most natural and responsive pen yet, with over 4,096 pressure points”.

“When combined with our PixelSense Accelerator, the writing experience feels like writing on paper, picking up every expression of the pen and reacting to the subtlest of artistic movements.”

Microsoft also announced the launch of a new app, Microsoft Whiteboard on Surface, which enables simultaneous collaboration and live multi-device inking across the family of Surface devices.

Moving away from the screen, the device’s keyboard is covered with Alcantara material, while the keys feature a high-quality scissor mechanism.

The Surface Pro will start at $799.99.

Microsoft Surface Pro
Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm
Weight 784g (Core i7)
OS Windows 10 Pro
Display 12.3-inch PixelSense (2,736 x 1,824) Touch
Processor Up to Intel Core 7th-gen i7
RAM Up to 16GB
Graphics Up to Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640
Storage Up to 1TB SSD
Camera Front: 5MP 1080p, Rear: 8MP 1080p
Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB 3.0, 3.5mm jack, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect, microSDXC reader
Battery “13.5 hours video playback”

