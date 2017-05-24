FSP to launch liquid-cooled PSU at Computex 2017

FSP is set to unveil its new liquid-cooled power supply for desktop computers at Computex 2017.
The Hydro PTM+ is the world’s first liquid-cooled PSU with an 80 Plus Platinum certification.
The power supply features a modular design, LED lighting, and is compatible with custom liquid cooling loops.
The device has a power rating of 1,200W, which can be raised to 1,400W by connecting the PSU to a liquid cooling system.
An array of built-in sensors allow the Hydro PTM+ to deliver up to 600W without the fan spinning, making it silent below this power threshold.
The company will reveal more details about the Hydro PTM+ power supply at Computex.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.