FSP to launch liquid-cooled PSU at Computex 2017

FSP is set to unveil its new liquid-cooled power supply for desktop computers at Computex 2017.

The Hydro PTM+ is the world’s first liquid-cooled PSU with an 80 Plus Platinum certification.

The power supply features a modular design, LED lighting, and is compatible with custom liquid cooling loops.

The device has a power rating of 1,200W, which can be raised to 1,400W by connecting the PSU to a liquid cooling system.

An array of built-in sensors allow the Hydro PTM+ to deliver up to 600W without the fan spinning, making it silent below this power threshold.

The company will reveal more details about the Hydro PTM+ power supply at Computex.