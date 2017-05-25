Intel wants Thunderbolt 3 to be everywhere

Intel has announced that it will release its Thunderbolt 3 protocol specification to the industry next year.

The company said it is working to integrate Thunderbolt 3 into its CPUs, which will allow manufacturers to build thinner and lighter systems using only Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports.

The Thunderbolt 3 specification can be used for a variety of functions, including fast charging, as a display connection, and powering large connection hubs.

Intel said that releasing the Thunderbolt 3 specification would increase adoption by encouraging third-party manufacturers to build Thunderbolt-compatible chips.

Microsoft has improved Thunderbolt 3 plug-and-play support in its Windows 10 Creators Update and plans to add more enhancements in future updates.

“Microsoft and Intel are working together to enable Thunderbolt 3 on Windows PCs,” said Microsoft.

Now read: The best new Intel HD Graphics processors for gaming