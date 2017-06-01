I upgraded my boring work laptop to an Asus ROG gaming notebook

I recently had the opportunity to upgrade my work laptop, and the gamer in me took over.

I went from from a standard 14-inch ThinkPad to a 17.3-inch Asus ROG gaming laptop, with the ROG machine towering over my old laptop like the peasant it was.

My new daily workstation is now the Asus ROG G752VT, an impressive device which boasts an Intel 6th-Gen Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970M graphics card.

Unlimited power

If my old laptop was a reasonable hatchback with good fuel economy, the Asus ROG G752VT is a Lamborghini – stylish and packing a ton of horsepower in its elegant chassis.

The ROG is a massive laptop with an aggressive, gamer-focused design – sporting generous amounts of orange and red lighting and large rear cooling vents.

However, the most impressive feature is the 17.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS panel with G-Sync support at 75Hz.

Moving from a 14-inch 1,366 x 768 display on my old laptop to the ROG’s FHD display was like going from cold soup to medium-rare fillet.

When it comes to gaming, the laptop’s Maxwell-powered GeForce GTX 970M GPU performs exceptionally well, tackling most titles with no trouble at all.

My PC runs The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt flawlessly on “high” settings at around 40-50FPS, with G-Sync eliminating all screen tearing and delivering impressive levels of smoothness.

The image above shows how I now spend most of my day at work, thanks to some expert screen positioning.

I’ve thrown nearly everything in my Steam library at the laptop, and it has handled most games without breaking a sweat.

Additionally, the laptop’s cooling system vents hot air through the back of the chassis, meaning I won’t end up slowly roasting my hand after long gaming sessions.

The battery delivers decent unplugged gaming time, and performance is not lowered at all when playing games on the move.

Considering that the only games I managed to play comfortably on my old work laptop were Hearthstone and Clicker Heroes, the ROG is a great upgrade – offering desktop-grade performance.

Down to business

While it is significantly larger than my old laptop, the ROG is far better to work on thanks to its large, high-quality display and backlit keyboard.

The device is relatively heavy – and so large that I had to upgrade my carrier bag – but it has a sturdy, rugged construction.

It is surprisingly easy to handle when working on the move without a desk, although it’s already attracting the envious attention of colleagues thanks to its design and LED lighting.

The high-resolution display is great when working online, making it easy to view large webpages and documents.

The keyboard is an improvement over my previous laptop and the Alt+Tab keys are placed within easy reach – making it simple to switch between games and work.

16GB of 2,133MHz DDR4 RAM allows the device to run smoothly despite hordes of Google Chrome tabs, and the I/O offers a range of ports, including Thunderbolt and a microSD card reader.

Despite its relative bulk and weight, the ROG G752VT is a great upgrade over my previous laptop and has tackled everything I’ve thrown at it.

