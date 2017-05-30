Nvidia unveils new design for powerful slim gaming laptops

Nvidia has revealed its new design approach for gaming laptops at Computex 2017.

The company detailed its new Max-Q technology, which offers high-performance graphics in slim gaming laptops.

Nvidia said its Max-Q design allows notebooks to achieve three-times the graphics processing power in a form factor three-times as small.

This is accomplished by implementing improved thermal solutions and adjusting GPU clock speeds and power consumption to improve efficiency.

Nvidia also launched its new WhisperMode technology for gaming laptops, which reduces laptop fan noise when gaming by dynamically adjusting the game’s frame rate and configuring graphics for optimal efficiency.

Nvidia’s new gaming laptop features are supported by all Pascal graphics cards.

Gaming laptops using Max-Q technology will be available from numerous manufacturers starting from 27 June 2017.

