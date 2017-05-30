MSI shows off new PC hardware at Computex 2017

MSI has unveiled new PC components and accessories at Computex 2017, including new motherboards, peripherals, and coolers.
The manufacturer has launched a new line-up of X299 gaming motherboards compatible with Intel’s high-end Core X desktop processors.
Other products on display include the company’s Infinite desktop PC series, a customisable gaming mouse, and a CPU cooler.
The new PC hardware products displayed by MSI at Computex 2017 are shown below.
