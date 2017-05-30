MSI shows off new PC hardware at Computex 2017

30 May 2017

MSI has unveiled new PC components and accessories at Computex 2017, including new motherboards, peripherals, and coolers.

The manufacturer has launched a new line-up of X299 gaming motherboards compatible with Intel’s high-end Core X desktop processors.

Other products on display include the company’s Infinite desktop PC series, a customisable gaming mouse, and a CPU cooler.

The new PC hardware products displayed by MSI at Computex 2017 are shown below.

MSI Infinite Desktop Series

MSI Infinite Desktop PC

MSI Trident 3 Arctic Gaming PC

MSI Trident 3 Arctic White

MSI X299 Gaming M7 ACK Motherboard

MSI X299 Gaming M7 ACK

MSI X299 Gaming Pro Carbon AC Motherboard

MSI X299 Gaming Pro Carbon AC

MSI X299 Tomahawk Motherboard

MSI X299 Tomahawk Motherboard

MSI Clutch GM70 Gaming Mouse

MSI Clutch GM70

MSI Vigor GK80 Mechanical Keyboard

MSI Vigor GK80 Mechanical Keyboard

MSI Core Frozr XL CPU Cooler

MSI Frozr XL CPU Cooler

Now read: Zotac set to launch epic new hardware at Computex 2017

Share your thoughts: MSI shows off new PC hardware at Computex 2…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
MSI shows off new PC hardware at Computex 2017