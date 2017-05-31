Toshiba unveils NVMe SSDs with 64-layer NAND

Toshiba has launched its new XG5-series SSDs which use 64-layer 3D NAND flash memory.

The drives will be available in an M.2 2280 form factor and will use a PCIe NVMe interface, offering read and writes speeds up to 3,000MB/s and 2,100MB/s respectively.

“We are proud to introduce the first ever NVMe SSD equipped with 64-layer BiCS FLASH technology, and we expect broad adoption from our major PC OEM customer base,” said Toshiba.

The M.2 SSDs will be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities, and will launch later this year.