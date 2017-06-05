What to expect from Intel’s 8th-Generation Core CPUs

Intel’s 8th-generation of desktop processors, code-named Coffee Lake, is expected to launch later this year.

Coffee Lake will be the successor to Intel’s 7th-generation Kaby Lake processors and is expected to use the LGA 1151 socket – the socket used by Intel’s 6th-gen and 7th-gen chips.

Intel has not revealed detailed specifications of its upcoming processors, but has shown off performance figures and surface details about the new platform.

Architecture

Intel’s 8th-gen desktop processors will be based on its Coffee Lake architecture, which is manufactured on the 14nm process node.

This is the same manufacturing process used for the chipmaker’s Skylake and Kaby Lake processors, which confirms that Intel has dropped its “tick-tock” architecture design model as it approaches smaller process nodes.

As Kaby Lake was a refinement of Intel’s Skylake architecture, Coffee Lake will be a further refinement of Kaby Lake chips – offering improved power efficiency and performance.

The integrated graphics on Intel’s 8th-gen processors will include support for HDMI 2.2 and DP 1.2 connectivity.

8th-gen processors will also use a new 300 Series Chipset manufactured by Intel.

According to KitGuru, the 300 Series chipset will add support for integrated USB 3.1 ports and Intel Wireless A-C Gigabit Wi-Fi.

A variety of motherboard models will be available for Intel’s Coffee Lake processors, while previous-generation motherboards – such as the Z170 and B250 – are expected to support Coffee Lake CPUs via a BIOS update.

With Intel’s 200 Series chipsets featuring support for the company’s Optane storage technology, the 300 Series is also expected to support Optane drives.

Performance

Intels 8th-gen processors will be available in Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 models, in addition to lower-end and mobile products.

The chips will support dual-channel DDR4 memory and boast a marginal performance improvement over Kaby Lake.

Intel said its Coffee Lake processors would boast up to a 30% increase in performance over Kaby Lake in certain benchmarks.

While Intel’s 8th-gen chips are set to remain on the 14nm process node, the company plans to launch its 10nm Cannonlake processors following the roll-out of Coffee Lake chips.

These chips will coexist until 10nm becomes adopted for use in mainstream desktop processors.

Leaked SiSoftware data shows the 8th-gen Core i5 and Core i7 processors will both feature six physical cores, although only the Core i7 model will include hyper-threading.

The data also pointed to increased clock speeds across the board, along with a 50% increase in L3 cache.

Now read: Intel shows off latest Compute Cards